Shell Pays Down Debt as Profit Surges by More Than Expected

By Laura Hurst

(Bloomberg) —

Royal Dutch Shell Plc took the opportunity to pay down its heavy debt burden as profit surged by more than expected in the first quarter.

The energy giant became the latest oil major to restore earnings to pre-pandemic levels, thanks to a sharp recovery in the prices of crude, natural gas and chemicals.

As the industry recovers, investors are demanding higher returns and Shell took another step toward giving them what they want. After slashing its dividend last year, the company went ahead with a planned 4% increase to the payout. It also managed to pay off $4.1 billion of net debt, moving closer to the level of borrowing that will allow it return extra cash to shareholders.

“Shell has made a strong start to 2021,” Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden said in a statement on Thursday. “We have reduced net debt by more than $4 billion this quarter, progressing towards the $65 billion milestone to increase shareholder distributions.”

While the Anglo-Dutch company made progress on debt, its liabilities were $71.25 billion at the end of March, putting gearing — the ratio of net debt to equity — at 29.9%. If the company were to continue reducing its borrowings at the current rate, it would reach its target in the third quarter.