Shanghai steel futures rally on export tax rebate cancellation

BEIJING — Chinese steel rebar and hot-rolled coils futures rose on Thursday, after Beijing announced adjustments on tax and tariffs for some ferrous products to support domestic crude steel production cuts.

The country’s finance ministry said on Wednesday that export tax rebates for 146 steel products would be canceled from May 1. It also exempted temporary import tariffs for some primary steel products and hiked export tariffs for ferroalloys as well as high-purity pig iron.

The measures, aiming to secure more steel resources at home and to curb iron ore prices, are seen as preparations to support more policies on curtailing domestic steel output.

“It suggested the urgency and necessity of the launch of major policies…and government’s confidence on cutting production,” CITIC Securities said in a note. It added that trade volumes will still be affected by price spreads with overseas markets but the long-term impact will be profound.

The most-traded construction rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange, for October delivery, rose 1.9% to 5,452 yuan ($842.53) per tonne and hot-rolled coils, used in the manufacturing sector, jumped 1.8% to 5,787 yuan a tonne.

Both of them closed at record highs.