Sawmills Are Selling Boards Faster Than They Can Cut Them

(Bloomberg) — Lumber demand is so strong that Resolute Forest Products Inc.’s order book exceeds its inventory, according to Chief Executive Officer Remi Lalonde.

After trucking and railcar shortages hampered shipments during the first quarter, Resolute is now holding extra inventories at a time of record wood prices, Lalonde said during a conference call Thursday. Still, even those stockpiles aren’t enough to satisfy the North American building boom, so Resolute is ramping up output. Full-year production is expected to rise by 7%.

Lumber futures have surged 85% this year amid sky-high demand from homebuilders and remodelers. The price touched an all-time high of $1,334.60 per thousand board feet two days ago and on Thursday surged by the $32 maximum allowed under Chicago Mercantile Exchange rules.

“We’re selling volume that we haven’t sawed yet,” the CEO said. The inventory buildup during a price rally was “kind of a happy accident.”

Idle Sawmills

Investors punished Resolute for posting adjusted per-share profit that trailed every analyst estimate compiled by Bloomberg. Executives cited the transportation snags for the underperformance. The stock plunged as much as 17%.