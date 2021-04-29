Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 1.07% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 1.07%



Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the fell 1.07%.

The best performers of the session on the were National Industrialization Co (SE:), which rose 6.19% or 1.12 points to trade at 19.20 at the close. Meanwhile, AL-BABTAIN POWER &TELECOM CO (SE:) added 6.12% or 2.30 points to end at 39.90 and Saudi Int Petrochemical Co (SE:) was up 6.04% or 1.55 points to 27.20 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Saudi Arabia Fertilizers Co. (SE:), which fell 4.20% or 4.60 points to trade at 105.00 at the close. Saudi Advanced Industries Co. (SE:) declined 3.99% or 1.50 points to end at 36.05 and Saudi Electricity Company (SE:) was down 3.88% or 1.05 points to 26.00.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 97 to 97 and 10 ended unchanged.

Shares in National Industrialization Co (SE:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 6.19% or 1.12 to 19.20. Shares in AL-BABTAIN POWER &TELECOM CO (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; up 6.12% or 2.30 to 39.90. Shares in Saudi Int Petrochemical Co (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; up 6.04% or 1.55 to 27.20.

Crude oil for June delivery was up 1.52% or 0.97 to $64.83 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in July rose 1.59% or 1.06 to hit $67.84 a barrel, while the June Gold Futures contract fell 0.73% or 12.95 to trade at $1760.95 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was down 0.05% to 4.5437, while USD/SAR rose 0.01% to 3.7502.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.12% at 90.703.