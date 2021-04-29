ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FIRST QUARTER 2021 UNAUDITED RESULTS

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

SUMMARY OF UNAUDITED RESULTS Quarters $ million Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q1 2020 %¹ Reference 5,660 (4,014) (24) +241 Income/(loss) attributable to shareholders 4,345 (4,478) 2,756 +197 CCS earnings attributable to shareholders Note 2 3,234 393 2,860 +724 Adjusted Earnings² A 8,294 6,287 14,851 +32 Cash flow from operating activities (590) (5,406) (2,718) Cash flow from investing activities 7,704 882 12,133 Free cash flow G 3,974 5,503 4,970 Cash capital expenditure C 9,436 9,652 8,618 -2 Operating expenses F 8,724 8,544 8,600 +2 Underlying operating expenses F (4.7)% (6.8)% 4.6% ROACE (Net income basis) D 3.0% 2.9% 6.1% ROACE (CCS basis excluding identified items) D 71,252 75,386 74,413 Net debt E 29.9% 32.2% 28.9% Gearing E 3,489 3,371 3,719 +4 Total production available for sale (thousand boe/d) 0.73 (0.52) 0.00 +240 Basic earnings per share ($) 0.42 0.05 0.37 +740 Adjusted Earnings per share ($) B 0.1735 0.1665 0.16 +4 Dividend per share ($)

1. Q1 on Q4 change.

2. Adjusted Earnings is defined as income/(loss) attributable to shareholders plus cost of supplies adjustment (see Note 2) and excluding identified items (see Reference A).

First quarter 2021 income attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders was $5.7 billion, which included net gains on sale of assets of $1.4 billion and gains of $0.4 billion due to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives, partly offset by redundancy and restructuring charges of $0.5 billion, mainly related to the restructuring plan named Reshape.

Adjusted Earnings for the quarter were $3.2 billion. Cost of supplies adjustment attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders for the first quarter 2021 was negative $1.3 billion. The Texas winter storm had an impact on our operations and had an aggregate adverse impact of around $0.2 billion on Adjusted Earnings.

Cash flow from operating activities for the first quarter 2021 was $8.3 billion, which included negative working capital movements of $4.4 billion. Cash flow from investing activities for the quarter was an outflow of $0.6 billion, driven mainly by capital expenditure and partly offset by proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and businesses.

Compared with the fourth quarter 2020, current quarter Adjusted Earnings reflected higher realised oil and LNG prices, chemicals and refining margins, Oil Products trading contributions and lower depreciation.

Compared with the first quarter 2020, current quarter Adjusted Earnings reflected higher realised oil prices and chemicals margins partly offset by lower realised refining and marketing margins.

At the end of the first quarter 2021, net debt was $71.3 billion, compared with $75.4 billion at the end of the fourth quarter 2020, mainly driven by free cash flow generation in the quarter. Gearing was 29.9% at the end of the first quarter 2021, compared with 32.2% at the end of the fourth quarter 2020, mainly driven by net debt reduction, earnings and remeasurements of pensions.

Dividends declared to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders for the quarter amount to $0.1735 per share, an increase of around 4% from the last quarter.

With effect from the first quarter 2021, business performance analysis of the current quarter compared with the previous quarter is introduced, which will replace, starting from the second quarter 2021, business performance

analysis compared with the same quarter of the previous year. This change is introduced to enable better understanding of our business performance sequentially from quarter to quarter.

Supplementary financial and operational disclosure and a separate press release for this quarter are available at www.shell.com/investors1. With effect from the first quarter 2021, new disclosures are included in these supplementary financial and operational disclosures to improve understanding of our businesses. See Reference J for reconciliations of new Additional Performance (Non-GAAP) Measures introduced in these disclosures.

1. Not incorporated by reference.

FIRST QUARTER 2021 PORTFOLIO DEVELOPMENTS

Integrated Gas

In March 2021, QGC Common Facilities Company Pty Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Shell, completed the sale of a 26.25% interest in the Queensland Curtis LNG (QCLNG) Common Facilities to Global Infrastructure Partners Australia for $2.5 billion, following the receipt of regulatory approval.

Upstream

In January 2021, Shell completed the sale of its 30% interest in Oil Mining Lease 17 in the Eastern Niger Delta, and associated infrastructure, to TNOG Oil and Gas Limited, a related company of Heirs Holdings Limited and Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc, for a consideration of $533 million. A total of $453 million was paid by completion with the balance to be paid over an agreed period.

In February 2021, an agreement was reached with publicly listed Canadian energy company Crescent Point Energy Corp. to sell the Duvernay shale light oil position in Alberta, Canada. The transaction completed on April 1, 2021. The consideration received consisted of $533 million in cash and 50 million shares in Crescent Point Energy common stock (TSX: CPG) valued at $208 million based on the closing price on March 31, 2021.

In March 2021, Shell Egypt and one of its affiliates signed an agreement with a consortium made up of subsidiaries of Cheiron Petroleum Corporation and Cairn Energy plc to acquire Shell’s upstream assets in Egypt’s Western Desert for a base consideration of $646 million and additional payments of up to $280 million between 2021 and 2024, contingent on the oil price and the results of further exploration. The transaction is subject to government and regulatory approvals and is expected to complete in the second half of 2021.

PERFORMANCE BY SEGMENT

INTEGRATED GAS Quarters $ million Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q1 2020 %¹ 2,527 20 1,812 +12,638 Segment earnings 1,112 (1,089) (331) Of which: Identified items (Reference A) 1,415 1,109 2,143 +28 Adjusted Earnings 2,491 2,203 3,986 +13 Cash flow from operating activities 3,653 2,195 3,352 +66 Cash flow from operating activities excluding working capital movements (Reference H) 1,015 1,664 882 Cash capital expenditure (Reference C) 170 156 162 +9 Liquids production available for sale (thousand b/d) 4,621 4,555 4,596 +1 Natural gas production available for sale (million scf/d) 967 942 955 +3 Total production available for sale (thousand boe/d) 8.16 8.21 8.88 -1 LNG liquefaction volumes (million tonnes) 15.80 16.89 19.00 -6 LNG sales volumes (million tonnes)

1. Q1 on Q4 change.

First quarter segment earnings were $2,527 million. This included gains on sale of assets of $997 million and gains of $263 million due to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives. These gains are part of identified items (see Reference A). Adjusted Earnings for the quarter were $1,415 million. Net financial impact from the Texas winter storm was limited as positive trading margins were offset by higher operating expenses ($0.4 billion post-tax) related to provisions for counterparty credit risk.

Cash flow from operating activities for the quarter was $2,491 million, primarily driven by Adjusted Earnings before non-cash expenses including depreciation, as well as favourable commodity derivatives impacts of $867 million. This was partly offset by negative working capital movements of $1,162 million.

Compared with the fourth quarter 2020, Integrated Gas Adjusted Earnings primarily reflected higher realised prices for oil and LNG, partly offset by higher operating expenses related to credit provisions.

Compared with the fourth quarter 2020, total oil and gas production increased by 3% mainly due to the restart of production at the Prelude floating LNG operations in Australia. LNG liquefaction volumes decreased by 1% due to cargo timing, partly offset by the restart of production at the Prelude floating LNG operations in Australia.

Compared with the first quarter 2020, Integrated Gas Adjusted Earnings primarily reflected higher operating expenses related to credit provisions, lower contributions from marketing and trading and favourable deferred tax movements in the first quarter 2020.

Compared with the first quarter 2020, total oil and gas production increased by 1% mainly due to new fields and lower maintenance. LNG liquefaction volumes decreased by 8% mainly as a result of feedgas constraints and maintenance activities, partly offset by higher production at the Prelude floating LNG operations in Australia.

UPSTREAM Quarters $ million Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q1 2020 %¹ 1,096 (2,091) (863) +152 Segment earnings 133 (1,344) (1,154) Of which: Identified items (Reference A) 963 (748) 291 +229 Adjusted Earnings 4,108 2,010 5,607 +104 Cash flow from operating activities 4,702 2,890 3,718 +63 Cash flow from operating activities excluding working capital movements (Reference H) 1,534 1,654 2,521 Cash capital expenditure (Reference C) 1,579 1,537 1,730 +3 Liquids production available for sale (thousand b/d) 5,126 4,837 5,680 +6 Natural gas production available for sale (million scf/d) 2,462 2,371 2,710 +4 Total production available for sale (thousand boe/d)

1. Q1 on Q4 change.

First quarter segment earnings were $1,096 million. This included a net gain of $411 million related to the sale of assets, and a charge of $232 million related to the impact of the weakening Brazilian real on a deferred tax position. These net gains are part of identified items (see Reference A). Adjusted Earnings were $963 million.

Cash flow from operating activities for the quarter was $4,108 million, primarily driven by Adjusted Earnings before non-cash expenses including depreciation.

Compared with the fourth quarter 2020, Upstream Adjusted Earnings reflected higher realised oil prices, lower depreciation, and the absence of the unfavourable deferred tax movements which impacted the fourth quarter 2020. These were partly offset by comparative adverse currency effects.

Compared with the fourth quarter 2020, total production increased by 4%, mainly due to favourable gas seasonal effects and the impact of hurricanes in the US Gulf of Mexico in the fourth quarter 2020.

Compared with the first quarter 2020, Upstream Adjusted Earnings reflected higher realised oil prices, and lower depreciation.

Compared with the first quarter 2020, total production decreased by 9%, mainly due to the impact of higher maintenance and divestments. The impact of field declines was largely offset by growth from new fields.

OIL PRODUCTS Quarters $ million Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q1 2020 %¹ 650 (1,775) 2,211 +137 Segment earnings² (227) (2,315) 849 Of which: Identified items (Reference A) 877 540 1,363 +62 Adjusted Earnings² Of which: (105) (287) 158 +63 Refining & Trading³ 982 828 1,205 +19 Marketing³ 893 1,198 4,878 -25 Cash flow from operating activities 3,313 782 353 +324 Cash flow from operating activities excluding working capital movements (Reference H) 668 1,310 580 Cash capital expenditure (Reference C) 1,751 1,940 2,397 -10 Refinery processing intake (thousand b/d) 4,164 4,781 5,278 -13 Oil Products sales volumes (thousand b/d)

1. Q1 on Q4 change.

2. Earnings are presented on a CCS basis (see Note 2).

3. As of Q1 2021, changes in the cost and activity allocation between Marketing and Refining & Trading resulted in a net charge of $170 million to Refining & Trading, with an offsetting amount in Marketing. This change does not impact consolidated Oil Products Adjusted Earnings.

First quarter segment earnings were $650 million. This included redundancy and restructuring costs of $284 million, which are part of identified items (see Reference A). Adjusted Earnings were $877 million.

Cash flow from operating activities for the first quarter 2021 was $893 million, primarily driven by Adjusted Earnings before depreciation and by cost-of-sales adjustments, partly offset by negative working capital movements of $2,420 million, and cash outflows for commodity derivatives of $200 million.

Compared with the fourth quarter 2020, Oil Products Adjusted Earnings reflected higher contributions from trading and optimisation, higher realised refining margins, and lower operating expenses. These were partly offset by the absence of the favourable deferred tax movements in the fourth quarter 2020.

Oil Products sales volumes decreased due to the impact of further lockdowns arising from COVID-19, and the Texas winter storm, compared with the fourth quarter 2020.

▪Refining & Trading Adjusted Earnings reflected higher realised refining margins, and higher contributions from trading and optimisation. These were partly offset by the absence of the favourable deferred tax movements in the fourth quarter 2020.

▪Marketing Adjusted Earnings reflected lower operating expenses.

Refinery utilisation remained at 72% compared with the fourth quarter 2020, with the impact of the Texas winter storm in the first quarter 2021, offset by the comparative effect of the Convent Refinery shutdown in the fourth quarter 2020.

Compared with the first quarter 2020, Oil Products Adjusted Earnings reflected lower realised refining and marketing margins due to a weaker macroeconomic environment and the COVID-19 pandemic.

▪Refining & Trading Adjusted Earnings reflected lower realised refining margins, partly offset by lower depreciation.

▪Marketing Adjusted Earnings reflected lower margins.

Refinery utilisation was 72% compared with 81% in the first quarter 2020, mainly due to lower demand and economic optimisation of the plants, as well as the impact of the Texas winter storm.

CHEMICALS Quarters $ million Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q1 2020 %¹ 689 367 146 +88 Segment earnings² (41) (14) (2) Of which: Identified items (Reference A) 730 381 148 +92 Adjusted Earnings² 324 774 (178) -58 Cash flow from operating activities 1,045 775 189 +35 Cash flow from operating activities excluding working capital movements (Reference H) 730 830 846 Cash capital expenditure (Reference C) 3,583 3,718 3,871 -4 Chemicals sales volumes (thousand tonnes)

1. Q1 on Q4 change.

2. Earnings are presented on a CCS basis (see Note 2).

First quartersegment earnings were $689 million.

Cash flow from operating activities for the quarter was $324 million, primarily driven by Adjusted Earnings before depreciation as well as negative working capital movements of $721 million.

Compared with thefourth quarter 2020, Chemicals Adjusted Earnings reflected higher realised margins in base chemicals and intermediates from a stronger price environment.

Chemicals manufacturing plant utilisation remained at 79% compared with the fourth quarter 2020, with the impact of the Texas winter storm at the Deer Park site offsetting comparatively fewer maintenance activities.

Compared with the first quarter 2020, Chemicals Adjusted Earnings reflected higher realised margins in base chemicals and intermediates from a stronger price environment.

Chemicals manufacturing plant utilisation was 79% compared with 84% in the first quarter 2020, mainly due to the Texas winter storm.

CORPORATE Quarters $ million Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q1 2020 (531) (954) (453) Segment earnings 134 (118) 535 Of which: Identified items (Reference A) (666) (836) (989) Adjusted Earnings 478 102 559 Cash flow from operating activities (30) (17) (239) Cash flow from operating activities excluding working capital movements (Reference H)

First quarter segment earnings were an expense of $531 million. This included a gain of $134 million from the deferred tax impact of the weakening Brazilian real on financing positions, which is part of identified items (see Reference A). Adjusted earnings for the quarter were an expense of $666 million.

Compared with the fourth quarter 2020, Adjusted Earnings reflected a favourable movement in tax credits partly offset by adverse currency exchange rate effects.

Compared with the first quarter 2020, Adjusted Earnings reflected favourable currency exchange rate effects and lower net interest expense.

OUTLOOK FOR THE SECOND QUARTER 2021

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, there continues to be significant uncertainty in the macroeconomic conditions with an expected negative impact on demand for oil, gas and related products. The second quarter 2021 outlook provides ranges for operational and financial metrics based on current expectations, but these are subject to change in the light of evolving market conditions. Due to demand or regulatory requirements and/or constraints in infrastructure, Shell may need

to take measures to curtail or reduce oil and/or gas production, LNG liquefaction as well as utilisation of refining and chemicals plants and similarly sales volumes could be impacted. Such measures will likely have a variety of impacts on our operational and financial metrics.

Integrated Gas production is expected to be approximately 880 – 940 thousand boe/d. LNG liquefaction volumes are expected to be approximately 7.6 – 8.2 million tonnes.

Upstream production is expected to be approximately 2,150 – 2,350 thousand boe/d, reflecting lower seasonal gas demand and divestment impacts.

Refinery utilisation is expected to be approximately 73% – 81%.

Oil Products sales volumes are expected to be approximately 4,000 – 5,000 thousand b/d.

Chemicals manufacturing plant utilisation is expected to be approximately 76% – 84%.

Chemicals sales volumes are expected to be approximately 3,500 – 3,800 thousand tonnes.

Corporate Adjusted Earnings are expected to be a net expense of approximately $600 – $700 million in the second quarter 2021 and a net expense of approximately $2,400 – $2,800 million for the full year 2021. This excludes the impact of currency exchange rate effects.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME Quarters $ million Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q1 2020 55,665 43,989 60,029 Revenue¹ 995 629 854 Share of profit of joint ventures and associates 2,455 411 76 Interest and other income² 59,115 45,028 60,959 Total revenue and other income 34,369 28,511 43,213 Purchases 6,808 6,701 5,982 Production and manufacturing expenses 2,462 2,751 2,393 Selling, distribution and administrative expenses 166 199 243 Research and development 285 508 294 Exploration 5,896 9,573 7,093 Depreciation, depletion and amortisation² 892 908 1,118 Interest expense 50,878 49,152 60,336 Total expenditure 8,237 (4,124) 623 Income/(loss) before taxation 2,453 (168) 646 Taxation charge/(credit) 5,784 (3,956) (23) Income/(loss) for the period¹ 124 58 1 Income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 5,660 (4,014) (24) Income/(loss) attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders 0.73 (0.52) 0.00 Basic earnings per share ($)³ 0.72 (0.52) 0.00 Diluted earnings per share ($)³

1. See Note 2 “Segment information”.

2. See Note 7 “Other notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements”.

3. See Note 3 “Earnings per share”.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Quarters $ million Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q1 2020 5,784 (3,956) (23) Income/(loss) for the period Other comprehensive income/(loss) net of tax: Items that may be reclassified to income in later periods: (852) 2,280 (3,935) – Currency translation differences (14) 3 (28) – Debt instruments remeasurements 132 54 (152) – Cash flow hedging gains/(losses) 171 (170) — – Net investment hedging gains/(losses) (34) 3 101 – Deferred cost of hedging (56) 39 (60) – Share of other comprehensive income/(loss) of joint ventures and associates (652) 2,208 (4,074) Total Items that are not reclassified to income in later periods: 4,628 1,045 1,756 – Retirement benefits remeasurements 40 88 (137) – Equity instruments remeasurements (25) 6 48 – Share of other comprehensive income/(loss) of joint ventures and associates 4,643 1,140 1,667 Total 3,991 3,347 (2,407) Other comprehensive income/(loss) for the period 9,775 (609) (2,430) Comprehensive income/(loss) for the period 121 134 (123) Comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 9,653 (743) (2,307) Comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET $ million March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets Non-current assets Intangible assets 22,872 22,822 Property, plant and equipment 208,298 210,847 Joint ventures and associates 22,537 22,451 Investments in securities 3,341 3,222 Deferred tax 13,871 16,311 Retirement benefits¹ 5,845 2,474 Trade and other receivables 7,396 7,641 Derivative financial instruments² 1,681 2,805 285,841 288,573 Current assets Inventories 22,680 19,457 Trade and other receivables 40,142 33,625 Derivative financial instruments² 5,752 5,783 Cash and cash equivalents 30,985 31,830 99,559 90,695 Total assets 385,400 379,268 Liabilities Non-current liabilities Debt 87,828 91,115 Trade and other payables 2,670 2,304 Derivative financial instruments² 554 420 Deferred tax 11,285 10,463 Retirement benefits1,3 12,348 15,605 Decommissioning and other provisions 27,330 27,310 142,016 147,217 Current liabilities Debt 14,541 16,899 Trade and other payables³ 49,456 44,572 Derivative financial instruments² 5,260 5,308 Income taxes payable³ 3,372 3,111 Decommissioning and other provisions 3,802 3,624 76,431 73,514 Total liabilities 218,447 220,731 Equity attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders 163,714 155,310 Non-controlling interest 3,239 3,227 Total equity 166,953 158,537 Total liabilities and equity 385,400 379,268

1. See Note 7 “Other notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements”.

2. See Note 6 “Derivative financial instruments and debt excluding lease liabilities”.

3. As from January 1, 2021 the ‘Retirement benefits’ liability has been classified under non-current liabilities (previously partly presented within current liabilities) and taxes payable not related to income tax are presented within ‘Trade and other payables’ (previously ‘Taxes payable’). Prior period comparatives have been revised to conform with current year presentation. See Note 7.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY Equity attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders $ million Share capital¹ Shares held in trust Other reserves² Retained earnings Total Non-controlling interest Total equity At January 1, 2021 651 (709) 12,752 142,616 155,310 3,227 158,537 Comprehensive income/(loss) for the period — — 3,994 5,660 9,653 121 9,775 Dividends³ — — — (1,289) (1,289) (125) (1,414) Share-based compensation — 356 (371) 55 41 — 41 Other changes in non-controlling interest — — — (1) (1) 15 15 At March 31, 2021 651 (352) 16,375 147,041 163,714 3,239 166,953 At January 1, 2020 657 (1,063) 14,451 172,431 186,476 3,987 190,463 Comprehensive income/(loss) for the period — — (2,283) (24) (2,307) (123) (2,430) Transfer from other comprehensive income — — (6) 6 — — — Dividends3 — — — (3,482) (3,482) (110) (3,591) Repurchases of shares (5) — 5 (1,006) (1,006) — (1,006) Share-based compensation — 585 (374) (253) (43) — (43) Other changes in non-controlling interest — — — 1 1 (14) (14) At March 31, 2020 652 (479) 11,794 167,672 179,639 3,740 183,379

1. See Note 4 “Share capital”.

2. See Note 5 “Other reserves”.

3. The amount charged to retained earnings is based on prevailing exchange rates on payment date.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS Quarters $ million Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q1 2020 8,237 (4,124) 623 Income before taxation for the period Adjustment for: 757 716 897 – Interest expense (net) 5,896 9,573 7,093 – Depreciation, depletion and amortisation 136 199 83 – Exploration well write-offs (2,073) (162) 106 – Net (gains)/losses on sale and revaluation of non-current assets and businesses (995) (629) (854) – Share of (profit)/loss of joint ventures and associates 580 982 531 – Dividends received from joint ventures and associates (3,426) (1,809) 9,594 – (Increase)/decrease in inventories (6,829) (107) 6,314 – (Increase)/decrease in current receivables 5,865 1,579 (8,430) – Increase/(decrease) in current payables 185 78 (171) – Derivative financial instruments 109 212 (91) – Retirement benefits 77 771 (102) – Decommissioning and other provisions 583 (355) 579 – Other (809) (638) (1,321) Tax paid 8,294 6,287 14,851 Cash flow from operating activities (3,885) (5,206) (4,263) Capital expenditure (69) (269) (559) Investments in joint ventures and associates (21) (28) (147) Investments in equity securities 3,106 94 1,613 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and businesses 275 111 547 Proceeds from joint ventures and associates from sale, capital reduction and repayment of long-term loans² 31 7 73 Proceeds from sale of equity securities 98 111 192 Interest received 711 622 855 Other investing cash inflows (837) (848) (1,028) Other investing cash outflows (590) (5,406) (2,718) Cash flow from investing activities 113 (299) 321 Net increase/(decrease) in debt with maturity period within three months Other debt: 109 2,048 1,003 – New borrowings (5,707) (4,862) (2,723) – Repayments (806) (1,153) (1,033) Interest paid (449) 495 (81) Derivative financial instruments 15 (2) (8) Change in non-controlling interest Cash dividends paid to: (1,292) (1,307) (3,483) – Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders¹ (125) (69) (110) – Non-controlling interest (216) — (1,486) Repurchases of shares3 (63) (184) (182) Shares held in trust: net sales/(purchases) and dividends received (8,420) (5,333) (7,781) Cash flow from financing activities (128) 567 (595) Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (844) (3,884) 3,756 Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 31,830 35,714 18,055 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 30,985 31,830 21,811 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

1. Cash dividends paid represents the payment of net dividends (after deduction of withholding taxes where applicable) and payment of withholding taxes on dividends paid in the previous quarter.

2. As from 2021 renamed from ‘Proceeds from sale of joint ventures and associates’.

3. The amount in Q1 2021 represents a payment of withholding taxes related to repurchases of shares in Q1 2020.

NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1. Basis of preparation

These unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (“Interim Statements”) of Royal Dutch Shell plc (“the Company”) and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as “Shell”) have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (“IASB”) and as adopted by the UK. For periods beginning on or after January 1, 2021, Shell’s (interim) financial statements are prepared in accordance with UK-adopted international accounting standards which were established as a result of the UK’s exit from the European Union. As applied to Shell there are no material differences from International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the IASB. Except for the application of UK-adopted international accounting standards these Interim Statements have been prepared on the basis of the same accounting principles as those used in the Annual Report and Accounts (pages 216 to 264) and Form 20-F (pages 164 to 211) for the year ended December 31, 2020 as filed with the Registrar of Companies for England and Wales and the US Securities and Exchange Commission, respectively, and should be read in conjunction with these filings.

The financial information presented in the unaudited Interim Statements does not constitute statutory accounts within the meaning of section 434(3) of the Companies Act 2006 (“the Act”). Statutory accounts for the year ended December 31, 2020 were published in Shell’s Annual Report and Accounts, a copy of which was delivered to the Registrar of Companies for England and Wales, and in Shell’s Form 20-F. The auditor’s report on those accounts was unqualified, did not include a reference to any matters to which the auditor drew attention by way of emphasis without qualifying the report and did not contain a statement under sections 498(2) or 498(3) of the Act.

Key accounting considerations, significant judgements and estimates

Future commodity price assumptions and management’s view on the future development of refining margins represent a significant estimate and both were subject to change in 2020, resulting in the recognition of impairments in 2020. These assumptions continue to apply for impairment testing purposes in the first quarter 2021.

2. Segment information

Segment earnings are presented on a current cost of supplies basis (CCS earnings), which is the earnings measure used by the Chief Executive Officer for the purposes of making decisions about allocating resources and assessing performance. On this basis, the purchase price of volumes sold during the period is based on the current cost of supplies during the same period after making allowance for the tax effect. CCS earnings therefore exclude the effect of changes in the oil price on inventory carrying amounts. Sales between segments are based on prices generally equivalent to commercially available prices.

INFORMATION BY SEGMENT Quarters $ million Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q1 2020 Third-party revenue 11,258 8,010 10,157 Integrated Gas 1,941 1,576 2,344 Upstream 38,382 31,001 44,297 Oil Products 4,070 3,386 3,221 Chemicals 14 16 11 Corporate 55,665 43,989 60,029 Total third-party revenue¹ Inter-segment revenue 1,351 1,098 891 Integrated Gas 7,254 5,860 6,476 Upstream 2,457 1,733 1,851 Oil Products 1,187 784 875 Chemicals — — — Corporate CCS earnings 2,527 20 1,812 Integrated Gas 1,096 (2,091) (863) Upstream 650 (1,775) 2,211 Oil Products 689 367 146 Chemicals (531) (954) (453) Corporate 4,430 (4,434) 2,854 Total CCS earnings

1. Includes revenue from sources other than from contracts with customers, which mainly comprises the impact of fair value accounting of commodity derivatives. First quarter 2021 included income of $1,211 million (Q4 2020: $114 million income; Q1 2020: $6,686 million income). This amount includes both the reversal of prior losses of $385 million (Q4 2020: $147 million gains; Q1 2020: $317 million gains) related to sales contracts and prior gains of $465 million (Q4 2020: $23 million gains; Q1 2020: $76 million losses) related to purchase contracts that were previously recognised and where physical settlement took place in the first quarter 2021.

RECONCILIATION OF INCOME FOR THE PERIOD TO CCS EARNINGS Quarters $ million Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q1 2020 5,660 (4,014) (24) Income/(loss) attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders 124 58 1 Income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 5,784 (3,956) (23) Income/(loss) for the period Current cost of supplies adjustment: (1,631) (589) 3,774 Purchases 353 133 (916) Taxation (76) (23) 19 Share of profit/(loss) of joint ventures and associates (1,354) (479) 2,876 Current cost of supplies adjustment of which: (1,314) (465) 2,780 Attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders (39) (14) 96 Attributable to non-controlling interest 4,430 (4,434) 2,854 CCS earnings of which: 4,345 (4,478) 2,756 CCS earnings attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders 85 44 97 CCS earnings attributable to non-controlling interest

3. Earnings per share

EARNINGS PER SHARE Quarters Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q1 2020 5,660 (4,014) (24) Income/(loss) attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders ($ million) Weighted average number of shares used as the basis for determining: 7,782.1 7,784.4 7,819.8 Basic earnings per share (million) 7,832.3 7,784.4 7,819.8 Diluted earnings per share (million)

4. Share capital

ISSUED AND FULLY PAID ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.07 EACH1 Number of shares Nominal value ($ million) A B A B Total At January 1, 2021 4,101,239,499 3,706,183,836 345 306 651 At March 31, 2021 4,101,239,499 3,706,183,836 345 306 651 At January 1, 2020 4,151,787,517 3,729,407,107 349 308 657 Repurchases of shares (46,143,892) (15,422,859) (4) (1) (5) At March 31, 2020 4,105,643,625 3,713,984,248 345 307 652

1. Share capital at March 31, 2021 also included 50,000 issued and fully paid sterling deferred shares of £1 each.

At Royal Dutch Shell plc’s Annual General Meeting on May 19, 2020, the Board was authorised to allot ordinary shares in Royal Dutch Shell plc, and to grant rights to subscribe for, or to convert, any security into ordinary shares in Royal Dutch Shell plc, up to an aggregate nominal amount of €182.7 million (representing 2,611 million ordinary shares of €0.07 each), and to list such shares or rights on any stock exchange. This authority expires at the earlier of the close of business on August 19, 2021, and the end of the Annual General Meeting to be held in 2021, unless previously renewed, revoked or varied by Royal Dutch Shell plc in a general meeting.

5. Other reserves

OTHER RESERVES $ million Merger reserve Share premium reserve Capital redemption reserve Share plan reserve Accumulated other comprehensive income Total At January 1, 2021 37,298 154 129 906 (25,735) 12,752 Other comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders — — — — 3,994 3,994 Share-based compensation — — — (371) — (371) At March 31, 2021 37,298 154 129 535 (21,742) 16,375 At January 1, 2020 37,298 154 123 1,049 (24,173) 14,451 Other comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders — — — — (2,283) (2,283) Transfer from other comprehensive income — — — — (6) (6) Repurchases of shares — — 5 — — 5 Share-based compensation — — — (374) — (374) At March 31, 2020 37,298 154 128 675 (26,462) 11,794

The merger reserve and share premium reserve were established as a consequence of Royal Dutch Shell plc becoming the single parent company of Royal Dutch Petroleum Company and The “Shell” Transport and Trading Company, p.l.c., now The Shell Transport and Trading Company Limited, in 2005. The merger reserve increased in 2016 following the issuance of shares for the acquisition of BG Group plc. The capital redemption reserve was established in connection with repurchases of shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc. The share plan reserve is in respect of equity-settled share-based compensation plans.

6. Derivative financial instruments and debt excluding lease liabilities

As disclosed in the Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2020, presented in the Annual Report and Accounts and Form 20-F for that year, Shell is exposed to the risks of changes in fair value of its financial assets and liabilities. The fair values of the financial assets and liabilities are defined as the price that would be received to sell an asset or paid to transfer a liability in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date. Methods and assumptions used to estimate the fair values at March 31, 2021, are consistent with those used in the year ended December 31, 2020, though the carrying amounts of derivative financial instruments measured using predominantly unobservable inputs have changed since that date.

The table below provides the comparison of the fair value with the carrying amount of debt excluding lease liabilities, disclosed in accordance with IFRS 7 Financial Instruments: Disclosures.

DEBT EXCLUDING LEASE LIABILITIES $ million March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Carrying amount 74,192 79,594 Fair value¹ 79,603 88,294

1. Mainly determined from the prices quoted for these securities.

7. Other notes to the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

Consolidated Statement of Income

Interest and other income

Quarters $ million Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q1 2020 2,455 411 76 Interest and other income of which: 134 168 199 Interest income 1 2 2 Dividend income (from investments in equity securities) 2,073 162 (106) Net gains on sales and revaluation of non-current assets and businesses 85 (35) (82) Net foreign exchange (losses)/gains on financing activities 161 113 63 Other

Depreciation, depletion and amortisation

Quarters $ million Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q1 2020 5,896 9,573 7,093 Depreciation, depletion and amortisation

Depreciation, depletion and amortisation in Q1 2021 includes $84 million of impairments (Q4 2020: $3,318 million; Q1 2020: $749 million).

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

Retirement benefits

$ million March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Non-current assets Retirement benefits 5,845 2,474 Non-current liabilities Retirement benefits¹ 12,348 15,605 Deficit 6,503 13,131

1.As from January 1, 2021 the ‘Retirement benefits’ liability has been classified under non-current liabilities (previously partly presented within current liabilities). Prior period comparatives have been revised by $437 million to conform with current year presentation.

The decrease in the net retirement benefit liability is mainly driven by an increase of the market yield on high-quality corporate bonds in the US, the UK and Eurozone, partly offset by an increase in expected inflation in the UK and Eurozone. Amounts recognised in the balance sheet in relation to defined benefit plans include both plan assets and obligations that are presented on a net basis on a plan-by-plan basis.

Income taxes payable

$ million March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Income taxes payable 3,372 3,111

As from January 1, 2021 taxes payable not related to income tax are presented within ‘Trade and other payables’ (previously within ‘Taxes payable’) and ‘Taxes payable’ has been renamed into ‘Income taxes payable’. Prior period comparatives have been revised by $2,895 million to conform with current year presentation.

8. Post-Balance Sheet Events

In February 2021, an agreement was reached with publicly listed Canadian energy company Crescent Point Energy Corp. to sell the Duvernay shale light oil position in Alberta, Canada. The transaction completed on April 1, 2021. The consideration received was comprised of $533 million in cash and 50 million shares in Crescent Point Energy common stock (TSX: CPG) valued at $208 million based on the closing price on March 31, 2021.

ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE (NON-GAAP) MEASURES

A.Adjusted Earnings

The “Adjusted Earnings” measure aims to facilitate a comparative understanding of Shell’s financial performance from period to period by removing the effects of oil price changes on inventory carrying amounts and removing the effects of identified items. These items are in some cases driven by external factors and may, either individually or collectively, hinder the comparative understanding of Shell’s financial results from period to period. This measure excludes earnings attributable to non-controlling interest.

ADJUSTED EARNINGS Quarters $ million Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q1 2020 5,660 (4,014) (24) Income/(loss) attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders (1,314) (465) 2,780 Add: Current cost of supplies adjustment attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders (Note 2) 1,112 (4,871) (104) Less: Identified items attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders 3,234 393 2,860 Adjusted Earnings

Identified items

Identified items comprise: divestment gains and losses, impairments, redundancy and restructuring, provisions for onerous contracts, fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts and the impact of exchange rate movements on certain deferred tax balances, and other items.

IDENTIFIED ITEMS Quarters $ million Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q1 2020 Identified items before tax 2,073 162 (76) Divestment gains/(losses) (84) (3,344) (749) Impairments (748) (372) (18) Redundancy and restructuring — (1,259) — Provisions for onerous contracts 388 (957) 968 Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts 31 (145) — Other 1,661 (5,914) 125 Total identified items before tax (549) 1,033 (228) Total tax impact of identified items Identified items after tax 1,410 (20) (32) Divestment gains/(losses) (94) (2,746) (536) Impairments (486) (267) (7) Redundancy and restructuring — (994) — Provisions for onerous contracts 365 (864) 838 Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts (110) 157 (366) Impact of exchange rate movements on tax balances 25 (147) — Other 1,112 (4,881) (104) Impact on CCS earnings Of which: 1,112 (1,089) (331) Integrated Gas 133 (1,344) (1,154) Upstream (227) (2,315) 849 Oil Products (41) (14) (2) Chemicals 134 (118) 535 Corporate 1,112 (4,871) (104) Impact on CCS earnings attributable to shareholders — (10) — Impact on CCS earnings attributable to non-controlling interest

The identified items categories above may include after-tax impacts of identified items of joint ventures and associates which are fully reported within “Share of profit of joint ventures and associates” in the Consolidated Statement of Income, and fully reported as identified items before tax in the table above. Identified items related to subsidiaries are consolidated and reported across appropriate lines of the Consolidated Statement of Income. Only pre-tax identified items reported by subsidiaries are taken into account in the calculation of underlying operating expenses (Reference F).

Provisions for onerous contracts:Provisions for onerous contracts that relate to businesses that Shell has exited or to redundant assets or assets that cannot be used.

Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts: In the ordinary course of business, Shell enters into contracts to supply or purchase oil and gas products, as well as power and environmental products. Shell also enters into contracts for tolling, pipeline and storage capacity. Derivative contracts are entered into for mitigation of resulting economic exposures (generally price exposure) and these derivative contracts are carried at period-end market price (fair value), with movements in fair value recognised in income for the period. Supply and purchase contracts entered into for operational purposes, as well as contracts for tolling, pipeline and storage capacity, are, by contrast, recognised when the transaction occurs; furthermore, inventory is carried at historical cost or net realisable value, whichever is lower. As a consequence, accounting mismatches occur because: (a) the supply or purchase transaction is recognised in a different period, or (b) the inventory is measured on a different basis. In addition, certain contracts are, due to pricing or delivery conditions, deemed to contain embedded derivatives or written options and are also required to be carried at fair value even though they are entered into for operational purposes. The accounting impacts are reported as identified items.

Impacts of exchange rate movements on tax balances represent the impact on tax balances of exchange rate movements arising on (a) the conversion to dollars of the local currency tax base of non-monetary assets and liabilities, as well as losses (this primarily impacts the Upstream and Integrated Gas segments) and (b) the conversion of dollar-denominated inter-segment loans to local currency, leading to taxable exchange rate gains or losses (this primarily impacts the Corporate segment).

Other identified items represent other credits or charges that based on Shell management’s assessment hinder the comparative understanding of Shell’s financial results from period to period.

B. Adjusted Earnings per share

Adjusted Earnings per share is calculated as Adjusted Earnings (see Reference A), divided by the weighted average number of shares used as the basis for basic earnings per share (see Note 3).

C. Cash capital expenditure

Cash capital expenditure represents cash spent on maintaining and developing assets as well as on investments in the period. Management regularly monitors this measure as a key lever to delivering sustainable cash flows. Cash capital expenditure is the sum of the following lines from the Consolidated Statement of Cash flows: Capital expenditure, Investments in joint ventures and associates and Investments in equity securities.

Quarters $ million Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q1 2020 3,885 5,206 4,263 Capital expenditure 69 269 559 Investments in joint ventures and associates 21 28 147 Investments in equity securities 3,974 5,503 4,970 Cash capital expenditure Of which: 1,015 1,664 882 Integrated Gas 1,534 1,654 2,521 Upstream 668 1,310 580 Oil Products 730 830 846 Chemicals 28 46 141 Corporate

D. Return on average capital employed

Return on average capital employed (“ROACE”) measures the efficiency of Shell’s utilisation of the capital that it employs. Shell uses two ROACE measures: ROACE on a Net income basis and ROACE on a CCS basis excluding identified items, both adjusted for after-tax interest expense. With effect from the second quarter 2020, the after-tax interest expense adjustment is calculated using an applicable blended statutory tax rate. This change is implemented to eliminate the distorting volatility effects of the effective tax rate. There is no significant impact on prior periods comparatives, which therefore have not been revised.

Both measures refer to Capital employed which consists of total equity, current debt and non-current debt.

ROACE on a Net income basis

In this calculation, the sum of income for the current and previous three quarters, adjusted for after-tax interest expense, is expressed as a percentage of the average capital employed for the same period.

$ million Quarters Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q1 2020 Income – current and previous three quarters (15,727) (21,534) 10,252 Interest expense after tax – current and previous three quarters 2,728 2,822 2,854 Income before interest expense – current and previous three quarters (12,999) (18,712) 13,106 Capital employed – opening 278,444 286,887 292,797 Capital employed – closing 269,323 266,551 278,444 Capital employed – average 273,883 276,719 285,620 ROACE on a Net income basis (4.7)% (6.8)% 4.6%

ROACE on a CCS basis excluding identified items

In this calculation, the sum of CCS earnings excluding identified items for the current and previous three quarters, adjusted for after-tax interest expense, is expressed as a percentage of the average capital employed for the same period.

$ million Quarters Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q1 2020 CCS earnings – current and previous three quarters (18,125) (19,702) 13,256 Identified items – current and previous three quarters (23,562) (24,777) (1,266) Interest expense after tax – current and previous three quarters 2,728 2,822 2,854 CCS earnings excluding identified items before interest expense – current and previous three quarters 8,165 7,898 17,376 Capital employed – average 273,883 276,719 285,620 ROACE on a CCS basis excluding identified items 3.0% 2.9% 6.1%

E. Gearing

Gearing is a measure of Shell’s capital structure and is defined as net debt as a percentage of total capital. Net debt is defined as the sum of current and non-current debt, less cash and cash equivalents, adjusted for the fair value of derivative financial instruments used to hedge foreign exchange and interest rate risks relating to debt, and associated collateral balances. Management considers this adjustment useful because it reduces the volatility of net debt caused by fluctuations in foreign exchange and interest rates, and eliminates the potential impact of related collateral payments or receipts. Debt-related derivative financial instruments are a subset of the derivative financial instrument assets and liabilities presented on the balance sheet. Collateral balances are reported under “Trade and other receivables” or “Trade and other payables” as appropriate.

Page 19

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

1ST QUARTER 2021 UNAUDITED RESULTS

$ million Quarters March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 Current debt 14,541 16,899 15,767 Non-current debt 87,828 91,115 79,298 Total debt 102,369 108,014 95,065 Of which lease liabilities 28,177 28,419 29,290 Add: Debt-related derivative financial instruments: net liability/(asset) (864) (1,979) 1,218 Add: Collateral on debt-related derivatives: net liability/(asset) 732 1,181 (58) Less: Cash and cash equivalents (30,985) (31,830) (21,811) Net debt 71,252 75,386 74,413 Add: Total equity 166,953 158,537 183,379 Total capital 238,205 233,923 257,792 Gearing 29.9 % 32.2 % 28.9 %

F. Operating expenses

Operating expenses is a measure of Shell’s cost management performance, comprising the following items from the Consolidated Statement of Income: production and manufacturing expenses; selling, distribution and administrative expenses; and research and development expenses.

Underlying operating expenses is a measure aimed at facilitating a comparative understanding of performance from period to period by removing the effects of identified items, which, either individually or collectively, can cause volatility, in some cases driven by external factors.

Quarters $ million Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q1 2020 6,808 6,701 5,982 Production and manufacturing expenses 2,462 2,751 2,393 Selling, distribution and administrative expenses 166 199 243 Research and development 9,436 9,652 8,618 Operating expenses Of which identified items: (747) (371) (18) Redundancy and restructuring (charges)/reversal — (737) — (Provisions)/reversal 35 — — Other (712) (1,108) (18) 8,724 8,544 8,600 Underlying operating expenses

G. Free cash flow

Free cash flow is used to evaluate cash available for financing activities, including dividend payments and debt servicing, after investment in maintaining and growing the business. It is defined as the sum of “Cash flow from operating activities” and “Cash flow from investing activities”.

Cash flows from acquisition and divestment activities are removed from Free cash flow to arrive at the Organic free cash flow, a measure used by management to evaluate the generation of free cash flow without these activities.

Quarters $ million Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q1 2020 8,294 6,287 14,851 Cash flow from operating activities (590) (5,406) (2,718) Cash flow from investing activities 7,704 882 12,133 Free cash flow 3,412 212 2,233 Less: Divestment proceeds (Reference I) — — — Add: Tax paid on divestments (reported under “Other investing cash outflows”) 89 202 404 Add: Cash outflows related to inorganic capital expenditure1 4,381 871 10,304 Organic free cash flow2

1.Cash outflows related to inorganic capital expenditure includes portfolio actions which expand Shell’s activities through acquisitions and restructuring activities as reported in capital expenditure lines in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows.

2.Free cash flow less divestment proceeds, adding back outflows related to inorganic expenditure.

H. Cash flow from operating activities excluding working capital movements

Working capital movements are defined as the sum of the following items in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows: (i) (increase)/decrease in inventories, (ii) (increase)/decrease in current receivables, and (iii) increase/(decrease) in current payables.

Cash flow from operating activities excluding working capital movements is a measure used by Shell to analyse its operating cash generation over time excluding the timing effects of changes in inventories and operating receivables and payables from period to period.

Quarters $ million Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q1 2020 8,294 6,287 14,851 Cash flow from operating activities (3,426) (1,809) 9,594 (Increase)/decrease in inventories (6,829) (107) 6,314 (Increase)/decrease in current receivables 5,865 1,579 (8,430) Increase/(decrease) in current payables (4,390) (337) 7,478 (Increase)/decrease in working capital 12,683 6,624 7,373 Cash flow from operating activities excluding working capital movements Of which: 3,653 2,195 3,352 Integrated Gas 4,702 2,890 3,718 Upstream 3,313 782 353 Oil Products 1,045 775 189 Chemicals (30) (17) (239) Corporate

I. Divestment proceeds

Divestment proceeds represent cash received from divestment activities in the period. Management regularly monitors this measure as a key lever to deliver sustainable cash flow.

Quarters $ million Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q1 2020 3,106 94 1,613 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and businesses 275 111 547 Proceeds from joint ventures and associates from sale, capital reduction and repayment of long-term loans¹ 31 7 73 Proceeds from sale of equity securities 3,412 212 2,233 Divestment proceeds

1.As from 2021 renamed from ‘Proceeds from sale of joint ventures and associates’.

J. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation

The “Adjusted EBITDA (FIFO basis)” and “Adjusted EBITDA (CCS basis)” measures are introduced with effect from January 1, 2021. Management uses both measures to evaluate Shell’s performance in the period and over time.

We define “Adjusted EBITDA (FIFO basis)” as “Income/(loss) attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders” adjusted for identified items; tax charge/(credit); depreciation, amortisation and depletion; exploration well write-offs and net interest expense. We also use “Adjusted EBITDA” on a CCS basis as the current cost of supplies adjustment aims to remove the impact of price changes on our inventories in our Oil Products and Chemicals segments, therefore enabling comparisons over time.

Quarters $ million Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q1 2020 5,660 (4,014) (24) Income/(loss) attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders 1,112 (4,871) (104) Less: Identified items attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders 1,903 865 417 Add: Taxation charge/(credit) excluding tax impact of identified items 5,812 6,255 6,344 Add: Depreciation, depletion and amortisation excluding impairments 136 199 83 Add: Exploration well write-offs 892 908 1,118 Add: Interest expense excluding identified items 134 168 199 Less: Interest income 13,157 8,916 7,843 Adjusted EBITDA (FIFO basis) (1,314) (465) 2,780 Add: Current cost of supplies adjustment attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders (353) (133) 916 Add: Current cost of supplies adjustment to taxation charge/(credit) 11,490 8,319 11,540 Adjusted EBITDA (CCS basis)

