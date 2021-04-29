Royal Dutch Shell ADR Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q1 By Investing.com



Royal Dutch Shell ADR Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q1



Investing.com – Royal Dutch Shell (LON:) ADR reported on Thursday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations.

Royal Dutch Shell ADR announced earnings per share of $0.84 on revenue of $55.67B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.7917 on revenue of $62.93B.

Royal Dutch Shell ADR shares are up 27% from the beginning of the year, still down 12.18% from its 52 week high of $44.50 set on March 12. They are outperforming the S&P 500 which is up 11.37% from the start of the year.

Royal Dutch Shell ADR follows other major Energy sector earnings this month

Royal Dutch Shell ADR’s report follows an earnings beat by Royal Dutch Shell B ADR on Thursday, who reported EPS of $0.84 on revenue of $55.67B, compared to forecasts EPS of $0.7917 on revenue of $62.93B.

BP ADR had beat expectations on Tuesday with first quarter EPS of $0.777 on revenue of $36.49B, compared to forecast for EPS of $0.4389 on revenue of $52.04B.

