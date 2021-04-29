Royal Caribbean hopeful of U.S. cruise resumption in summer By Reuters



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Royal Caribbean’s Quantum of the Seas cruise ship docks at Marina Bay Cruise Center after a passenger tested positive for COVID-19 during a cruise to nowhere



(Reuters) -Royal Caribbean Group said on Thursday recent talks with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had given it hope it could return to sailing from the United States in time for the Alaskan cruise season in summer.

The CDC earlier this month updated its framework on how passenger voyages could resume, issuing instructions including the need for COVID-19 vaccinations for all aboard on ships.

However, the guidance has been criticized by the main industry body and by Carnival (NYSE:) Corp as overly stringent. Cruise industry executives met with health experts and White House staff earlier this month to discuss the ways the sector could restart.

The Alaskan cruise season usually runs from mid-May to mid-September.

Royal Caribbean (NYSE:) also reported an adjusted loss of $1.1 billion for the first quarter on Thursday, compared to a loss of $310.4 million a year earlier.