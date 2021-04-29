Ripple wants go public after settling SEC lawsuit, SBI CEO says By Cointelegraph

Ripple wants go public after settling SEC lawsuit, SBI CEO says
Major cryptocurrency company has not given up on its plans to go public despite its ongoing legal battle with United States regulators, according to SBI Group’s CEO.
Yoshitaka Kitao, CEO of Japanese financial giant SBI Group, claimed that Ripple plans to become a public company after the firm settles a legal action brought against it by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.
