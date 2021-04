Reese Witherspoon opened up about the different ways the media compared her with the likes of Britney Spears, Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan in the 2000s, noting how she was often deemed “good” while other women were deemed “bad”.

“What if the media had decided I was something else? I would be in a totally different position,” she said. “I want to say it’s my decisions or the career choices I made, but it felt very arbitrary. And kind of shitty.”