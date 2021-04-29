Reduced Pending Chats From 80K to 10K By CoinQuora

Binance CEO: Reduced Pending Chats From 80K to 10K
- Binance has reduced the pending chats from 80,000 to 10,000.
- The exchange has suffered a lot from its customer support services last month.
- Recently, the exchange launched Binance Online Chat V5.0
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao has made a tweet that they have reduced pending chats.
The crypto exchange suffered a lot from its customer support services last month. However, the backlogs have been reduced to 10,000 from 80,000. Regardless, Binance CEO mentioned that the quality still needs to be improved.
Changpeng Zhao mentioned,
“We/you suffered severely on CS Binance the last few months. Even as new daily chats are still seeing exponential growth, we have managed to reduce the backlog from 80,000 pending chats to about 10,000 now. Quality still needs much improvement. Working on it. “
Meanwhile, Binance recently launched its
