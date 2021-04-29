RBS Partners reduced stake in AutoNation By Investing.com



RBS Partners reduced stake in AutoNation



On the 26th of April, RBS (LON:) Partners sold 390 thousand AutoNation (NYSE:) shares for $40 million at an average price of $102.95 per share.

Shares of AutoNation are down -24.14% since the transaction.

RBS Partners’s holding in AutoNation decreased to about 994 thousand shares with the transaction.

RBS Partners first bought AutoNation stock in the first quarter of 2001.

Other investors who also reduced their AutoNation shares include California State Teachers Retirement System, Capital Growth Management, and Investec Asset Management.

In contrast, Eaton Vance (NYSE:) Management, the T. Rowe Price Equity Income Fund, and Victory Capital Management added to AN shares, while Eminence Capital and BT Investment Management introduced AN shares to their portfolio.