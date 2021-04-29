RBS Partners reduced stake in AutoNation By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. RBS Partners reduced stake in AutoNation

On the 26th of April, RBS (LON:) Partners sold 390 thousand AutoNation (NYSE:) shares for $40 million at an average price of $102.95 per share.
Shares of AutoNation are down -24.14% since the transaction.

RBS Partners’s holding in AutoNation decreased to about 994 thousand shares with the transaction.

RBS Partners first bought AutoNation stock in the first quarter of 2001.

Other investors who also reduced their AutoNation shares include California State Teachers Retirement System, Capital Growth Management, and Investec Asset Management.
In contrast, Eaton Vance (NYSE:) Management, the T. Rowe Price Equity Income Fund, and Victory Capital Management added to AN shares, while Eminence Capital and BT Investment Management introduced AN shares to their portfolio.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR