Proactive news headlines including American Battery Metals, Plurilock Security Inc, Loop Insights, Silvercorp Metals and MedX Health

New York, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

Nextleaf Solutions Ltd (CSE:OILS) (OTCQB:OILFF) granted European patent for its closed loop cannabis extraction process click here

ESE Entertainment Inc (CVE:ESE) (OTCQB:ENTEF) says esports squad K1CK links up with Portuguese football club to launch worldwide FIFA 21 tournament Click here

Green Battery Minerals Inc (CVE:GEM) (OTCMKTS:GBMIF) (FRA:BK2P) says large-scale purification process ‘going as planned’ in bid to build test battery says large-scale purification process ‘going as planned’ in bid to build test battery Click here

PlantX Life Inc (CSE:VEGA) (FRA:WNT1) (OTCQB:PLTXF) launches new PlantXpress membership plan Click here

Essex Minerals Inc (CVE:ESX) (OTCQB:ESXMF) (FRA:EWX1) agrees to acquire its Australian joint venture partner KNX Resources in an all-stock deal Click here

Cabral Gold Inc (CVE:CBR) (OTCPINK:CBGZF) (FRA:C3J) reports new drill results from recently identified gold vein on its Cuiú Cuiú project in Brazil Click here

Vicinity Motor Corp (CVE:VMC) (OTCQX:BUSXF) (FRA:6LG) receives $1.6M-plus purchase agreement from Simcoe County in Ontario for four buses click here

Australis Capital Inc (CSE:AUSA) (OTC:AUSAF) issues corporate update highlighting strong FY 2021 revenue thanks to ALPS, plus New York legalization hopes click here

About Proactive ﻿

With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.

Proactive’ s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.

Proactive’s network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.

• Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.

• We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.

• We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy

• Our news coverage ranks high on the world’s most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.

• We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com