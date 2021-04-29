Polkamon Partners With Tixl on Upcoming BSC Integration By CoinQuora

Polkamon Partners With Tixl on Upcoming BSC Integration
- Polkamon is coming to Binance Smart Chain in Q2 2021.
- Users will soon be able to buy $PMON on BSC using PancakeSwap.
- Polkamon will use Tixl’s decentralized Cross-Chain Bridge.
Recently, Polkamon announced that they are coming to Binance Smart Chain (BSC) in Q2 2021 as their cross-chain journey continues.
$PMON is coming to #BSC. Polkamon is partnering with @TixlOrg to use their decentralized Cross-Chain Bridge to swap ERC20
This article was first published on coinquora.com
