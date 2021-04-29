Planemaker Airbus maintains forecasts as core profit rises By Reuters

PARIS (Reuters) – Airbus on Thursday posted higher first-quarter core earnings but kept forecasts unchanged as its chief executive warned of uncertainty while the coronavirus pandemic lingers.
The world’s largest commercial jetmaker said adjusted operating profit rose 147% to 694 million euros ($841.6 million) on broadly stable revenues which slipped 2% to 10.46 billion euros.
