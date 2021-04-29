Paul Wesley Madison Beer Instagram Question Confusion

But if you’re Paul Wesley you do NOT know who Madison Beer is. Case in point: While doing a Q&A on Instagram, someone asked him if he liked Madison Beer. This is what he said:

OUT OF THE LOOP: ‘Vampire Diaries’ star Paul Wesley responds to whether he likes singer Madison Beer: “I’ve never had that beer, but I like beer.” Later, when asked if he believes in Larry, Paul said “What in the God damn hell are you talking about?”

Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/paulwesley/?hl=en / Twitter: @defnoodles

