Packaging products maker DS Smith expects sales in line with estimates on online shopping boom By Reuters

© Reuters. The logo DS Smith is pictured inside the carboard box manufacturing company DS Smith Packaging Atlantique in La Chevroliere
(Reuters) – Britain’s DS Smith said on Thursday it expects to report annual results in line with expectations, as a pandemic-driven boom in online shopping boosted its sales volumes and improved performance in the United States.
DS Smith, which supplies packaging products to companies including Amazon (NASDAQ:), Nestle and Unilever (NYSE:), also said it saw input costs rise significantly during the second half of the financial year on lower availability of raw materials due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.