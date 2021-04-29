Ontario Virus Cases Cresting at ‘Very High Level’ Amid Lockdown

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Ontario’s latest Covid-19 wave appears to be peaking, albeit at a very high level, as sweeping restrictions introduced earlier this month start to have an impact, along with efforts to vaccinate more people in virus hot spots.

Officials cautioned, however, that because of an earlier swell in infections, intensive care units are still seeing fresh records in the number of virus patients. That’s putting the hospital system under incredible pressure, according to data from the Ontario Covid-19 Science Advisory Table.

“We still have a long journey in front of us and please know that the way down will be slower than the way up, particularly for our hospitals,” Adalsteinn Brown, a doctor who is co-chair of the group, said in a news briefing Thursday. “So while we’ve had a good start, it’s nothing more than that. We cannot afford a fourth wave.”

Ontario reported just less than 3,800 new cases a day for the seven-day period from April 22 through April 28, according to Canadian government data. That was an improvement from an average of 4,326 cases in the seven days before that.

A third wave of the virus has created other problems in the health system. Clearing the surgical backlog will be very difficult and it will be some time before scheduled surgeries will be able to resume, Brown’s group said.