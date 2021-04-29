Olivia Newton-John Mourning the Loss of Her Cancer Nurse

WENN

The ‘Grease’ actress pays tribute to her nurse Emma Cohen following the latter’s passing, crediting the late nurse for taking care of her during ‘a very vulnerable time’ in her life.

Olivia Newton-John has paid tribute to her late cancer nurse and hailed her as an “energetic and powerful woman.”

The singer and actress is mourning the loss of Emma Cohen – a nurse at the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre – after she sadly died earlier this month, and she revealed the impact she had on the star during her battle with the disease.

She wrote on Instagram, “My heart is still in shock and so saddened to learn of the sudden loss of the very special Emma Cohen.”

“Emma took care of me at a very vulnerable time in my life when I was a patient on her unit at the @onjcancercentre in 2018.”

“She ensured my stay was safe and comfortable, always had practical advice for me, showed strong leadership skills and had a great sense of humour.”

Olivia added, “She was a bright, energetic and powerful woman with a huge future ahead of her, and we connected on our mission to help patients on their cancer journey.”

The “Grease” star was diagnosed with stage four metastatic breast cancer – her third battle with disease – in 2017.

And Olivia – who didn’t reveal a cause of death – admitted she will “miss seeing (Emma’s) lovely face” at the centre.

She continued, “Emma had such a generous spirit and a warm and loving heart – I will miss seeing her lovely face at the Centre and send my love and deepest condolences to her friends and family.”

The Cancer Nurses Society of Australia – on which Emma served as a board director – revealed she died after a “short illness” on 9 April.

They wrote on Facebook, “Emma was a vibrant and passionate leader, and a fierce and intelligent advocate for the cancer nursing workforce, and her patients. Her loss has left a huge gap in our community, and in our hearts.”