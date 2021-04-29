Oil rises to fresh 6-week highs on bullish demand

Article content

NEW YORK — Oil prices rose on Thursday, on track to hit six-week highs as strong U.S. economic data, a weak dollar and an expected recovery in demand outweighed concerns about rising output and the impact of higher COVID-19 cases in Brazil and India.

Brent futures rose 71 cents, or 1.1%, to $67.98 a barrel by 12:20 p.m. EDT (1620 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 56 cents, or 0.9%, to $64.42.

Both benchmarks were up for a third straight day.

“Summer season is a synonym for driving season and drivers in the United States, China and the United Kingdom are about to start consuming more fuel, a development the market believes will make up for India’s Covid-19 downturn,” said Bjornar Tonhaugen, head of oil markets at Rystad Energy.

He added that oil prices drew additional support from a weak dollar, which made “oil cheaper to buy internationally.” The greenback hovered near nine-week lows, under pressure from a dovish outlook from the Federal Reserve and bold spending plans from President Joe Biden.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, stuck to its plans this week for a gradual easing of oil production curbs from May to July.