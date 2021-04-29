Oil prices extend gains, bullish demand outlook outweighs India concerns

Article content

SINGAPORE — Oil prices extended gains on Thursday after rising 1% the previous session, as bullish forecasts on recovering demand this summer outweighed concerns about the impact of rising COVID-19 cases in India, Japan and Brazil.

Brent crude for June rose 42 cents, or 0.6%, to $67.69 a barrel by 0622 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for June was at $64.22 a barrel, up 36 cents, or 0.6%.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), together with Russia and their allies, a group known as OPEC+, stuck to their plans for a gradual easing of oil production restrictions from May to July, after OPEC slightly raised its 2021 demand growth forecast to 6 million barrels per day. The group also expects global stocks to reach 2.95 billion barrels in July, taking them below the 2015-2019 average.

“A closer look at the state of global oil inventories suggests that the market may be closer to the point of rebalancing than what OPEC+ may think,” Citi analysts said, adding that most of the crude inventory overhang has been absorbed by the market although refined products inventories still need to be worked off.

The bank also expects vaccination campaigns in North America and Europe to boost oil demand to a record high of 101.5 million bpd this summer, while cautioning that rising COVID-19 cases in India and Brazil could hit local demand if deeper lockdowns are re-imposed.