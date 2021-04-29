Oil Drops After Rallying on Signs of Rising Global Fuel Demand

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Oil declined on Friday, but prices are still heading for a weekly gain as signs of strengthening demand from the U.S. to China stoked optimism the recovery from the pandemic is accelerating.

Futures in New York dropped 0.6% after closing above $65 a barrel on Thursday for the first time since mid-March. Major American cities are moving to fully reopen, travel across China over an extended holiday that starts Saturday is expected to hit a record, and sales of transport fuels in the U.K. are rising. Big oil companies are also starting to reap the rewards of the recovery.

The coronavirus is still looming over the market, however, with a resurgence in regions such as India and Brazil clouding the near-term outlook. OPEC+ warned earlier in the week that the flare-up could even derail the recovery.

“This week saw an avalanche of strong data and reassuring developments in the U.S, but that may have buried the rising global risk of more transmissible Covid variants, particularly the one that has wreaked havoc in India,” said Vandana Hari, the founder of energy consultant Vanda Insights in Singapore. “At six-week highs, crude was ripe for a breather.”

There’s been a raft of bullish calls on the outlook this week, with the OPEC+ coalition raising its consumption estimates for this year and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. predicting oil demand will post a record jump as vaccination rates increase. While some regions tackle a resurgent virus, the market is also facing additional supply next month as OPEC and its allies boost output.