Noel Clarke Denies Sexual Misconduct Allegations as He’s Suspended by BAFTA

WENN

The mastermind behind TV series ‘Bulletproof’ has his membership put on hold by BAFTA bosses after he was accused of bullying and sexual misconduct by multiple women.

AceShowbiz –

Actor/director Noel Clarke has been suspended by BAFTA bosses after he was hit by allegations of sexual misconduct by 20 women.

The brains behind the “Hood” franchise and the hit British TV series “Bulletproof” was accused of multiple counts of sexual harassment in an expose published in The Guardian on Thursday (29Apr21), with the alleged victims claiming they were subjected to a variety of inappropriate actions from Clarke, all while working in a professional capacity.

The accusations include sexual harassment, unwanted touching or groping, sexually inappropriate behaviour and comments on set, professional misconduct, taking and sharing sexually explicit pictures and videos without consent, and bullying, all between 2004 and 2019.

Clarke, 45, has “vehemently denied” any wrongdoing.

In his own statement to The Guardian, he wrote, “In a 20-year career, I have put inclusivity and diversity at the forefront of my work and never had a complaint made against me.”

“If anyone who has worked with me has ever felt uncomfortable or disrespected, I sincerely apologise. I vehemently deny any sexual misconduct or wrongdoing and intend to defend myself against these false allegations.”

According to the publication, Clarke admitted to once making inappropriate comments about one woman, for which he later apologised.

His lawyers submitted a 29-page letter on Clarke’s behalf, denying all of the other accusations.

As a result of the scandal, which emerges weeks after he was awarded BAFTA’s Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema award – one of their highest honours, BAFTA officials have decided to put a hold on Clarke’s membership.

“In light of the allegations of serious misconduct regarding Noel Clarke in The Guardian this evening, BAFTA has taken the decision to suspend his membership and the Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema award immediately and until further notice,” they declared.

Clarke was first recognised for his work by BAFTA chiefs in 2009, when he won the Rising Star prize.