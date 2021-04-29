Nikki Bella Defends Herself After Being Mom-Shamed for Vacationing Without Fiance and Son

Instagram

The 37-year-old reality star also notes that her recent WrestleMania appearance in San Diego earlier this month was all ‘for business’ and not for her having fun, adding, ‘I was literally there for 24 hours.’

AceShowbiz –

Nikki Bella is putting someone in place after she’s being mom-shamed for traveling without fiance Artem Chigvintsev and their son Matteo. Addressing the backlash in a new episode of “Total Bellas Podcast”, the 37-year-old reality TV star explained why she decided to travel solo.

“No, I don’t do vacations without my fiance and baby. It’s not like, ‘I hate you, I’m leaving,’ or anything like that,” Nikki said in the Wednesday, April 28 episode. “So for the haters and the people who don’t understand: Artem and I have an incredible relationship and understanding of, like, ‘Hey, if we can do these things and someone can stay home, let’s do that because it’s better for our baby.’ ”

“I wouldn’t be comfortable leaving Matteo in hotel room with a babysitter. I’m not there mentally,” Nikki shared. “I’d rather him be at home with his dad in his crib.”

She also noted that her recent WrestleMania appearance in San Diego was all “for business” and not for her having fun. “I go there and back,” the “Total Bellas” star went on to say. “I’m not going to bring my family across the country for a few days and get my baby on Eastern Standard Time when he’s Pacific Standard Time. I was literally there for 24 hours.”

Nikki also blasted people who follow others only to criticize them. “I don’t ever understand why there are trolls on the internet. And if you don’t like what someone’s doing in their life, why do you follow them? I’m like, ‘You just wasted your own energy.’ I hope these people are listening,” so she ranted. The “Incomparable” co-author went on to say that she believed that the mom-shamers “aren’t parents” themselves. Her twin sister Brie Bella agreed, saying, “It’s none of your business!”

Nikki then speculated that people “assume they know everything about [their] relationship” because she put her life on a reality show. She explained, “This is one thing that I’ve realized about Instagram: when you don’t do certain things, people just make these assumptions of how your life is, like, ‘Oh, my gosh, she hasn’t posted him in, like, six of her posts. They’re getting divorced.’ Actually, what happens is we do so much that when we get alone time, the last thing we want to do sometimes is pull out our phones. We just want to make dinner and binge a reality show.”