NBA-Rockets’ Porter Jr. fined $50,000 for Miami club visit By Reuters

(Reuters) – Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. has been fined $50,000 for violating the National Basketball Association’s (NBA) health and safety protocols, the league said on Wednesday.

Porter visited a Miami club along with teammate Sterling Brown on April 19, in violation of the NBA’s rules against attending indoor social gatherings of 15 or more people and entering bars, lounges and similar establishments.

U.S. media reported that Brown, who sustained facial lacerations after being assaulted on his way out of the club, would not be fined.

Porter, 20, was acquired in a trade in January from the Cleveland Cavaliers, and has been one of the Rockets’ most productive players this season, averaging 15.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 6.2 assists in 22 games.

Houston, who traded nine-time All-Star James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets in January, are bottom of the Western Conference standings with no chance of making the playoffs.

