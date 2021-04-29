Most Asian currencies subdued, Philippine peso firms

Article content

The following table shows rates for

Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S.

DOLLAR

Change on the day at

0204 GMT

Currency Latest bid Previous Pct

day Move

Japan yen 108.780 108.91 +0.12

Sing dlr 1.326 1.3263 +0.05

Korean won 1108.400 1108.2 -0.02

Baht 31.170 31.2 +0.10

Peso 48.139 48.29 +0.31

Rupiah 14440.000 14445 +0.03

Rupee 74.040 74.04 0.00

Ringgit 4.102 4.1 -0.05

Yuan 6.469 6.472 +0.05

Change so far in 2021

Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct

Move

Japan yen 108.780 103.24 -5.09

Sing dlr 1.326 1.3209 -0.36

Korean won 1108.400 1086.20 -2.00

Baht 31.170 29.96 -3.88

Peso 48.139 48.01 -0.27

Rupiah 14440.000 14040 -2.77

Rupee 74.040 73.07 -1.32

Ringgit 4.102 4.0200 -2.00

Yuan 6.469 6.5283 +0.92

(Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru)