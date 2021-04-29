Most Asian currencies subdued, Philippine peso firms

Article content
The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S.
DOLLAR
Change on the day at
0204 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous Pct
day Move
Japan yen 108.780 108.91 +0.12
Sing dlr 1.326 1.3263 +0.05
Korean won 1108.400 1108.2 -0.02
Baht 31.170 31.2 +0.10
Peso 48.139 48.29 +0.31
Rupiah 14440.000 14445 +0.03
Rupee 74.040 74.04 0.00
Ringgit 4.102 4.1 -0.05
Yuan 6.469 6.472 +0.05
Change so far in 2021
Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct
Move
Japan yen 108.780 103.24 -5.09
Sing dlr 1.326 1.3209 -0.36
Korean won 1108.400 1086.20 -2.00
Baht 31.170 29.96 -3.88
Peso 48.139 48.01 -0.27
Rupiah 14440.000 14040 -2.77
Rupee 74.040 73.07 -1.32
Ringgit 4.102 4.0200 -2.00
Yuan 6.469 6.5283 +0.92
(Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru)