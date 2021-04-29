Moody’s confirms Mexico rating, says fiscal stress contained

Article content

Ratings agency Moody’s Investors Service on Thursday confirmed Mexico’s credit rating, saying the country had contained a deterioration in its finances, and forecast a gradual recovery from the economic shock of the coronavirus pandemic.

Moody’s kept Mexico’s long-term foreign currency and local currency issuer ratings at “Baa1” but also maintained a “negative” outlook citing concerns about growth and investment, plus support for state oil firm Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex).

Moody’s analyst Ariane Ortiz-Bollin later told Mexican radio show Formula Financiera that for now, it was hard to see conditions that would allow Mexico to improve its rating.

Moody’s said in a statement it expected President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to maintain a “conservative fiscal stance” as the second half of his administration heaves into view.

Following mid-term elections in June, the government says it could make tax changes for 2022, and Moody’s said it expected the reform to be “largely administrative in nature.”

In a statement, Mexico’s finance ministry hailed Moody’s confirmation of the rating, and said it remained committed to upholding macro-economic stability.

Moody’s noted that resilient tax revenues stemming from enhanced enforcement and lower spending led to a relatively small increase in Mexico’s fiscal deficit to 2.4% of gross domestic product (GDP) last year from 1.8% of GDP in 2019.