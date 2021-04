Article content

Ratings agency Moody’s Investors Service on Thursday affirmed Mexico’s long-term foreign-currency and local-currency issuer ratings at “Baa1” and maintained its outlook as “negative.”

Mexico’s deterioration in the fiscal accounts has been contained and its economic contraction is likely to be reversed, Moody’s said https://bit.ly/3t2o9aQ in a note.

