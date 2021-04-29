MocktailSwap’s ‘Semi-fungible token’ project launches on Binance Smart Chain By Cointelegraph

MocktailSwap’s ‘Semi-fungible token’ project launches on Binance Smart Chain
MocktailSwap Finance, an up-and-coming DeFi protocol focused on automated market makers, has launched a so-called “semi-fungible token” on the Binance Smart Chain, offering further evidence of innovation in decentralized finance.
The semi-fungible token is based on Ethereum’s ERC-1155 standard, which enables a smart contract to govern an unlimited number of tokens. ERC-1155 tokens can operate as either ERC-20 or ERC-721 standards at the same time using the same address.
