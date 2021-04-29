Microsoft to take smaller cut from video game developers

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A Microsoft logo is seen a day after Microsoft Corp’s (MSFT.O) $26.2 billion purchase of LinkedIn Corp (LNKD.N), in Los Angeles

(Reuters) -Microsoft Corp will cut its charges for video game developers who publish games in its online store, starting August, the New York Times reported on Thursday. (https://nyti.ms/2ScCCEm)

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The move comes at a time when Apple Inc (NASDAQ:) is battling a lawsuit filed last year by Fortnite creator Epic Games alleging that the iPhone maker has abused its dominance in the market for mobile apps.

According to the NYT report, developers can now keep 88% of the revenue that they make from their games, up from 70% earlier, making Microsoft (NASDAQ:)’s store more attractive to independent developers and smaller gaming studios.

