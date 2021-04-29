Michael B. Jordan On Chadwick Boseman’s Oscar Loss

“His life as a whole is going to represent that.”
Michael B. Jordan and Chadwick Boseman starred in Black Panther together, which you probably already knew.
Boseman, who passed away from colon cancer last year, was also the heavy favorite to win this year’s Best Actor Academy Award for his performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom — but that didn’t happen.
During a recent appearance on The View, Jordan gave his thoughts on Boseman’s Ma Rainey’s performance and overall legacy while discussing the Oscar loss.
“Looking at that movie and seeing his performance, for me, in hindsight, you’re seeing him give his all, his last performance,” Jordan stated.
“He’s immortalized in that way. His legacy is going to carry on forever.”
“The impact that he has that he is going to continue to have on myself and people around the world is going to continue to push that forward.”
“There’s no award, there’s no win that’s going to have any impact on that legacy,” Jordan continued. “His life as a whole is going to represent that.”
Well put.
