Michael B. Jordan On Chadwick Boseman’s Oscar Loss

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
5

“His life as a whole is going to represent that.”

Michael B. Jordan and Chadwick Boseman starred in Black Panther together, which you probably already knew.


Matt Kennedy / Marvel / Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

I mean, who didn’t see Black Panther?

Boseman, who passed away from colon cancer last year, was also the heavy favorite to win this year’s Best Actor Academy Award for his performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom — but that didn’t happen.


Netflix / courtesy Everett Collection

Boseman lost to Anthony Hopkins for the veteran actor’s turn in The Father.

During a recent appearance on The View, Jordan gave his thoughts on Boseman’s Ma Rainey’s performance and overall legacy while discussing the Oscar loss.

.@michaelb4jordan on the late #ChadwickBoseman: “His legacy is going to carry on forever.”

“There’s no award, there’s no win that’s going to have any impact on that legacy. His life as a whole is going to represent that.” https://t.co/f8u2wbJuik


@TheView / Via Twitter: @TheView

“Looking at that movie and seeing his performance, for me, in hindsight, you’re seeing him give his all, his last performance,” Jordan stated.


Netflix / courtesy Everett Collection

“He’s immortalized in that way. His legacy is going to carry on forever.”


Netflix / courtesy Everett Collection

“The impact that he has that he is going to continue to have on myself and people around the world is going to continue to push that forward.”


Netflix / courtesy Everett Collection

“There’s no award, there’s no win that’s going to have any impact on that legacy,” Jordan continued. “His life as a whole is going to represent that.”


David Lee / Netflix / courtesy Everett Collection

Well put.


David Lee / Netflix / courtesy Everett Collection

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR