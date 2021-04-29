Merck&Co Earnings, Revenue Miss in Q1 By Investing.com



Merck&Co Earnings, Revenue Miss in Q1



Investing.com – Merck&Co reported on Thursday first quarter that missed analysts’ forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations.

Merck&Co announced earnings per share of $1.4 on revenue of $12.08B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.61 on revenue of $12.63B.

Merck&Co shares are up 27% from the beginning of the year, still down 12.16% from its 52 week high of $87.76 set on September 3, 2020. They are outperforming the S&P 500 which is up 11.37% from the start of the year.

Merck&Co follows other major Healthcare sector earnings this month

Merck&Co’s report follows an earnings beat by J&J on April 20, who reported EPS of $2.59 on revenue of $22.32B, compared to forecasts EPS of $2.34 on revenue of $21.98B.

Abbott Labs had beat expectations on April 20 with first quarter EPS of $1.32 on revenue of $10.46B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.27 on revenue of $10.69B.

