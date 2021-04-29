Merck quarterly profit falls on COVID-19 hit By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The Merck logo is seen at a gate to the Merck & Co campus in Rahway, New Jersey

(Reuters) – Merck & Co Inc reported a 1.2% fall in quarterly profit on Thursday, hurt by a drop in visits to the doctor’s office because of a resurgence in COVID-19 cases at the beginning of the year in the United States.

The company said sales took an about $600 million hit due to lower visits to the doctors’ office due to the pandemic.

Net earnings fell to $3.18 billion, or $1.25 per share, in the first-quarter ended March 31, from $3.22 billion, or $1.26 per share, a year ago.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR