Menthol cigarettes, flavored cigars face ban in United States

Article content

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday proposed a ban on menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars, a long-awaited win for anti-smoking and civil rights groups but one that could erase a huge share of sales for the Big Tobacco.

The proposed ban can take years to implement and might throw the health regulator into protracted legal battles with the deep-pocketed industry, which has repeatedly fought attempts to block anti-tobacco regulations.

Anti-smoking groups have for decades argued that mentholated cigarettes contribute to disproportionate health burdens on Black communities and often draw young people into smoking.

Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids President Matthew Myers said the latest move could be the “strongest action” that the United States “has ever taken to drive down the number of kids who start smoking.”

The FDA statement sent shares of Altria Group Inc, British America Tobacco Plc, and Imperial Brands Plc were down about 1%.

U.S. menthol cigarettes accounted for about 25% of BAT’s profit, 20% for Altria and 15% for Imperial, according to brokerage Jefferies. Altria and Reynolds America, a unit of BAT, said they would evaluate the proposal, while Imperial’s U.S. business, ITG Brands, said it was disappointing, but not unexpected.