McDonald’s Returns to Pre-Pandemic Era Sales By Investing.com







By Christiana Sciaudone

Investing.com — Considering McDonald’s (NYSE:)’s first quarter earnings came in better than pre-pandemic times, one would think shares would be exploding today. Alas, they are not quite 1% higher.

Revenue jumped 7.5% from a year earlier, to $5.12 billion, with the U.S. market leading growth for the burger purveyor. Profit of $1.92 per share beat the forecasted $1.18.

We’re spending more at MickeyD’s, which helped boost results, probably alongside the new chicken sandwich. For the pandemic quarter last year, the maker of crisp french fries saw its worst profit and sales in at least seven years because french fries don’t travel well and we got involuntarily hooked on delivery.

International sales rose slightly, with lockdowns in France and Germany hurting strong revenue from the U.K., Australia and Canada. That’ll probably change with Europe lightening up a bit on pandemic measures.