McDonald’s Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1 By Investing.com

Investing.com – McDonald’s reported on Thursday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

McDonald’s announced earnings per share of $1.92 on revenue of $5.12B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.81 on revenue of $5.03B.

McDonald’s shares are up 15% from the beginning of the year, still down 1.36% from its 52 week high of $235.61 set on April 27. They are outperforming the Nasdaq which is up 9.02% from the start of the year.

McDonald’s follows other major Services sector earnings this month

McDonald’s’s report follows an earnings beat by Visa A on Tuesday, who reported EPS of $1.38 on revenue of $5.73B, compared to forecasts EPS of $1.27 on revenue of $5.56B.

Comcast had beat expectations on Thursday with first quarter EPS of $0.76 on revenue of $27.21B, compared to forecast for EPS of $0.5852 on revenue of $26.72B.

