Mastercard Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1 By Investing.com

Investing.com – Mastercard (NYSE:) reported on Thursday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Mastercard announced earnings per share of $1.74 on revenue of $4.16B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.58 on revenue of $4B.

Mastercard shares are up 10% from the beginning of the year, still down 1.41% from its 52 week high of $401.31 set on April 28. They are under-performing the S&P 500 which is up 11.37% from the start of the year.

Mastercard shares gained 1.57% in pre-market trade following the report.

Mastercard follows other major Financial sector earnings this month

Mastercard’s report follows an earnings beat by JPMorgan on April 14, who reported EPS of $4.5 on revenue of $33.12B, compared to forecasts EPS of $3.1 on revenue of $30.49B.

UnitedHealth had beat expectations on April 15 with first quarter EPS of $5.31 on revenue of $70.2B, compared to forecast for EPS of $4.39 on revenue of $69.07B.

