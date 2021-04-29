Mass adoption looms as South America’s second-largest company accepts crypto payments By Cointelegraph

On April 28, MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:), the largest Latin American online marketplace, launched a real estate section dedicated to cryptocurrencies. Although the company does not settle property transactions directly, it legitimizes the category as a payment system.

The $81 billion retailer is the second largest company in South America and is present in 18 countries, including its three largest markets, Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico.