Little Mix Reveal They Undergo Therapy Together

Euphoria Magazine/Jack Alexander

Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall, and Perrie Edwards go to counselling sessions together and they love it because it strengthens their relationship as a group.

AceShowbiz –

Little Mix go to therapy together.

The “Break Up Song” hitmakers – Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall, and Perrie Edwards – “love” getting together for counselling sessions and know they can always rely on one another if they need support.

Perrie told Euphoria magazine, “We love going to therapy together. We also have each other, which is huge. We’re each other’s support system in a way because we’re sisters and feel every emotion together. We can always lean on each other.”

The group were rocked last December when bandmate Jesy Nelson decided to quit but they are now “excited” about making changes, and felt it was a “good sign” when their track “Sweet Melody” topped the U.K. singles chart in January, three months after it was released.

Jade said, “It’s just learning to adapt. I think it’s quite exciting. And we got off to a good start as a three by having our number one single in the U.K.”

“That was like, ‘Oh, wow, this is a good sign, good omen that this year is going to be good for us.’ ”

<br />

The “Salute” singers recently admitted they think their biggest strength is standing alongside each other and hope they’ve set a good example for other women on the importance of sticking together.

Jade said, “We’ve shown that women standing together works, even with all the obstacles in our way. Right from the beginning, we were the dark horse on The X Factor, and no one expected us to do well. We grew and became adult women together.”

“It’s impactful, to show others that you can have longevity, you can break barriers, win awards and break records on the back of sticking together and being a force of women.”