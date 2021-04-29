Lana Del Rey Shares Snippet of ‘Blue Banisters’ Title Track

WENN

The ‘Born to Die’ singer is hyping up her upcoming studio album, which is due in July this year, by offering a preview of the title track on social media.

AceShowbiz –

Lana Del Rey has shared a preview of a track from her upcoming album “Blue Banisters“.

The “Video Games” hitmaker has seemingly shared a clip of the record’s title track on social media.

She sings, “Said he’d fix my weathervane/ Give me children, take away my pain/ And paint my banisters blue.”

Lana captioned the clip on Instagram, “Sometimes life makes you change just in time for the next chapter.”

In the romantically-lit video, the star can be seen sharing a kiss with a cowboy.

The singer has already announced the follow-up to March’s “Chemtrails Over the Country Club“, “Rock Candy Sweet“, will arrive on 1 June.

And this week (begs26Apr21) the “White Dress” hitmaker revealed her next record will drop around a month later on 4 July.

Lana tweeted along with the artwork, “Album out July 4th BLUE BANISTERS. (sic)”

The ‘Born to Die’ singer will challenge accusations of her “cultural appropriation and glamorising of domestic abuse” on “Rock Candy Sweet.”

Lana faced a backlash last year after she made comments on the topic of equality after likening herself to stars such as Ariana Grande, Cardi B, Camila Cabello, and Beyonce in a post about feminism.

Lana wrote on social media, “Now that Doja Cat, Ariana (Grande), Camila (Cabello), Cardi B, Kehlani and Nicki Minaj and Beyonce have had number ones with songs about being sexy, wearing no clothes, f**king cheating etc – can I please go back to singing about being embodied, feeling beautiful by being in love even if the relationship is not perfect, or dancing for money – or whatever I want – without being crucified or saying that I’m glamorizing abuse?????? (sic)”

Lana later added, “There has to be a place in feminism for women who look and act like me – the kind of woman who says no but men hear yes.”

She was forced to respond and argued her comments weren’t related to race.

Lana said, “And my last and final note on everything – when I said people who look like me – I meant the people who don’t look strong or necessarily smart, or like they’re in control etc.”

“It’s about advocating for a more delicate personality, not for white woman – thanks for the Karen comments tho. V helpful. (sic)”