Lamar Odom’s Ex Sabrina Parr Sparks Dating Rumors With Rapper Trouble

The fitness guru appears to have linked up with the ‘Straight Out’ spitter as they share Instagram posts which suggest they are vacationing together in Miami.

Sabrina Parr has seemingly moved on following her ugly split from Lamar Odom. The fitness coach has sparked dating rumors with rapper Trouble after the two shared similar posts on their separate Instagram accounts.

Taking to her page, Sabrina posted a now-deleted pic of her lying down on her chest to tan while enjoying the view of the Miami beach in Florida. As for Trouble, he posted on his Story a video of him relaxing in the same location while holding a drink in his hand.

Neither of them was featured in each other’s post, but a man’s leg was seen on Sabrina’s photo. The man was suspiciously wearing the same blue shoes and star print shorts which Trouble was wearing on his own clip.

It didn’t take long for people to start speculating that they’re an item, but the responses were mostly not nice. One person thinks that Sabrina and Trouble are just chasing some clout by dating each other. “2 clout chasers link up,” one noted. Another called out the alleged new couple, “Thirsty both of em,” as another echoed, “Thirsty and Thirster.”

A fourth user slammed Sabrina, “Whaaa from Lamar to Trouble whew chile she have no type lol.” Another hater added, “She just like attention and now I really believe Lamar.”

Some others believe that they’re not going to last long considering Trouble’s notorious playboy lifestyle. “Trouble got a new woman every 30/60/90 days,” one person claimed. “Trouble for the streets!! Still tryna find Alexis, huh? Lol,” another remarked, while someone else predicted, “He’s gonna hit it and quit it!”

Sabrina and Lamar were dating on and off from 2019 before ending their tumultuous relationship in November 2020. The former basketball player has been rumored getting close with “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star Karlie Redd.