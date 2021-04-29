Kraft Heinz Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1 By Investing.com



Kraft Heinz Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1



Investing.com – Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:) reported on Thursday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Kraft Heinz announced earnings per share of $0.72 on revenue of $6.39B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.5975 on revenue of $6.25B.

Kraft Heinz shares are up 15% from the beginning of the year, still down 3.60% from its 52 week high of $41.62 set on April 21. They are outperforming the Nasdaq which is up 9.02% from the start of the year.

Kraft Heinz follows other major Consumer/Non-Cyclical sector earnings this month

Kraft Heinz’s report follows an earnings beat by Procter&Gamble on April 20, who reported EPS of $1.26 on revenue of $18.11B, compared to forecasts EPS of $1.19 on revenue of $17.96B.

Coca-Cola had beat expectations on April 19 with first quarter EPS of $0.55 on revenue of $9B, compared to forecast for EPS of $0.5039 on revenue of $8.68B.

