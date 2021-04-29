Kraft Heinz beats revenue, profit estimates By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Heinz tomato ketchup is show on display during a preview of a new Walmart Super Center prior to its opening in Compton, California
(Reuters) – Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:) Co thumped first-quarter revenue and profit estimates on Thursday as a year-long surge in demand for salty snacks and packaged meals held up even as the U.S. economy began to reopen following COVID-19 vaccine rollouts.
The Jell-O maker’s international markets including UK, Australia and Latin America, which account for a fifth of its sales, saw a surge in demand as stuck-at-home consumers bought more condiments and sauces and boxed dinners.
Net sales rose to $6.39 billion in the three months ended March 27, from $6.16 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected sales of $6.24 billion, according to IBES Refinitiv.
Net income attributable to the company rose to $568 million, or 46 cents per share, from $381 million, or 31 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, Kraft earned 72 cents per share, beating analysts’ average estimate of 59 cents.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.