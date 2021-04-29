Kraft Heinz beats revenue, profit estimates By Reuters



FILE PHOTO: Heinz tomato ketchup is show on display during a preview of a new Walmart Super Center prior to its opening in Compton, California



(Reuters) – Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:) Co thumped first-quarter revenue and profit estimates on Thursday as a year-long surge in demand for salty snacks and packaged meals held up even as the U.S. economy began to reopen following COVID-19 vaccine rollouts.

The Jell-O maker’s international markets including UK, Australia and Latin America, which account for a fifth of its sales, saw a surge in demand as stuck-at-home consumers bought more condiments and sauces and boxed dinners.

Net sales rose to $6.39 billion in the three months ended March 27, from $6.16 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected sales of $6.24 billion, according to IBES Refinitiv.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $568 million, or 46 cents per share, from $381 million, or 31 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Kraft earned 72 cents per share, beating analysts’ average estimate of 59 cents.