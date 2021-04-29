KLA-Tencor Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3 By Investing.com



Investing.com – KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:) reported on Thursday third quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

KLA-Tencor announced earnings per share of $3.85 on revenue of $1.80B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $3.59 on revenue of $1.74B.

KLA-Tencor shares are up 26% from the beginning of the year, still down 9.23% from its 52 week high of $359.69 set on April 5. They are outperforming the S&P 500 which is up 12.13% from the start of the year.

KLA-Tencor follows other major Technology sector earnings this month

KLA-Tencor’s report follows an earnings beat by Apple on Wednesday, who reported EPS of $1.4 on revenue of $89.58B, compared to forecasts EPS of $0.983 on revenue of $76.71B.

Microsoft had beat expectations on Tuesday with third quarter EPS of $1.95 on revenue of $41.71B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.78 on revenue of $41.04B.

