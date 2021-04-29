KLA-Tencor Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3 By Investing.com

© Reuters. KLA-Tencor Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3
Investing.com – KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:) reported on Thursday third quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.
KLA-Tencor announced earnings per share of $3.85 on revenue of $1.80B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $3.59 on revenue of $1.74B.
KLA-Tencor shares are up 26% from the beginning of the year, still down 9.23% from its 52 week high of $359.69 set on April 5. They are outperforming the S&P 500 which is up 12.13% from the start of the year.
KLA-Tencor follows other major Technology sector earnings this month
KLA-Tencor’s report follows an earnings beat by Apple on Wednesday, who reported EPS of $1.4 on revenue of $89.58B, compared to forecasts EPS of $0.983 on revenue of $76.71B.
Microsoft had beat expectations on Tuesday with third quarter EPS of $1.95 on revenue of $41.71B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.78 on revenue of $41.04B.
Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting Investing.com’s earnings calendar
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.