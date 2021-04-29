Kirk Douglas’ Widow Anne Buydens Dies ‘Peacefully’ Six Days After 102nd Birthday

WENN

In a statement released on her passing, his stepson Michael Douglas describes the German-born producer and philanthropist as someone who was ‘more than a stepmother’ and ‘brought out the best in all of us.’

Kirk Douglas‘ wife Anne Buydens has passed away, one year after her husband’s death. The German-born producer and philanthropist died peacefully at her home in Beverly Hills, California, which she shared with her late husband until his death in February 2020, representatives for the Douglas family confirmed on Thursday, April 29.

In a statement released on her passing, her stepson Michael Douglas, who is her husband’s eldest child from his marriage to his first wife Diana Dill, said, “My father could never keep a secret. Anne was just the opposite, That’s why when I read their co-authored book, ‘Kirk and Anne,’ in which she talked about her early life in Germany; her war years in occupied Paris; her career before she met my father.”

The 76-year-old actor went on remembering his late stepmom, “She also included their private correspondence, which gave me new insights into their courtship and marriage. Anne was more than a stepmother, and never ‘wicked.’ She brought out the best in all of us, especially our father. Dad would never have had the career he did without Anne’s support and partnership. Catherine and I and the children adored her; she will always be in our hearts.”

No cause of death is given as of press time. She died just six days after turning 102 on April 23. At the time, Michael marked her milestone by sharing his family picture with his late father and Anne. “Happy Birthday Anne Douglas! We love you! Michael, Catherine, Carys, & Dylan,” he captioned the pic.

His wife Catherine Zeta-Jones took to her own Instagram account to post a birthday tribute to Anne. “Happy 102nd birthday. 102!!!!!!! to my extraordinary mother in law Anne Douglas ( aka) Oma. You are a joy, an inspiration and so loved by us all,” “The Mask of Zorro” actress wrote along with the same family portrait shared by her husband as well as another picture of her with Anne.

Anne married Kirk in May 1954 after they first met in 1953 when the actor offered her a job as his publicist while he was in Paris to film “Act of Love”. In 2017, the couple published a book about their decades-long romance titled “Kirk and Anne: Letters of Love, Laughter, and a Lifetime in Hollywood”.