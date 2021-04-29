Key Bitcoin price metric flashes its first bullish signal in 4 months By Cointelegraph

Key Bitcoin price metric flashes its first bullish signal in 4 months
(BTC) has been struggling to sustain above the $53,000 support for the past three days, while Ether (ETH) soared to a new all-time high at $2,800. In the current scenario, some traders would rather wait for Friday’s CME futures expiry before entering long BTC positions, as historically, its price tends to correct ahead of the event.
On the other hand, Ether’s price has been positively impacted by the European Investment Bank launching a “digital bond” sale using the network. The EIB is issuing a two-year 100-million-euro ($120.8 million) digital bond, with the deal to be led by Goldman Sachs (NYSE:), Santander (MC:), and Societe Generale (OTC:).
