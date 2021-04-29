Kenyan, Nigerian currencies seen range-bound

Article content

NAIROBI — Kenya’s and Nigeria’s currencies are expected to trade within existing ranges in the coming week, analysts and traders said. Tanzania’s currency is seen holding steady, while Uganda’s is expected to firm.

NIGERIA

The naira is seen range-bound next week as the central bank tries to boost forex sales through direct interventions to local firms and foreign investors, traders said.

The currency traded within a range of 410.46 naira to 422 naira on the over-the-counter spot market on Thursday after the central bank last week re-priced its futures rate upwards and sold dollars to foreign investors.

The naira was quoted at 485 per dollar on the black market on Thursday, a level it touched last week. It remains flat on the official market, which is backed by the central bank, at 381 naira, where it has been stuck since last July.

TANZANIA

Tanzania’s shilling is expected to hold steady next week as demand for the U.S. dollar from oil and manufacturing importers will be offset by inflows from foreign direct investments.

Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,310/2,324 on Thursday, the same levels recorded a week earlier.

“We expect the shilling to remain stable, supported by expected inflows from Chinese investors,” said Terry Karanja, a treasury associate at AZA, a Nairobi-based FX trading firm.