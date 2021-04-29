Katie Thurston Ends Her ‘Bachelorette’ Season Filming ‘Ahead of Schedule’

ABC

A source spills about how season 17 goes, ‘Katie was in control and made sure the men she wanted were there and the men she wasn’t interested in, she sent packing.’

AceShowbiz –

Katie Thurston is not wasting time. According to a new report, she wraps her “The Bachelorette” season, which she shares with fellow leading lady Michelle Young, ahead of the schedule as she takes her job handing out roses very seriously.

Katie is said to be starting to film her journey of finding love in New Mexico in March and already wrapping on Saturday, April 24. A source spills about how season 17 goes to Us Weekly, “Katie was in control and made sure the men she wanted were there and the men she wasn’t interested in, she sent packing.” The insider also says that the filming of the upcoming season of the long-running ABC dating show “went great and it wrapped a week ahead of schedule.”

Former “The Bachelorette” stars and new hosts Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe allegedly “can relate to Katie’s journey in a lot of different ways, which you’ll see play out.” The source continues, “It was nice to have them there to help out with whatever situation came up. Tayshia had fun and loved doing it. She and Katilyn made a great team.”

“The Bachelorette” announces Katie and Michelle as the new Bachelorettes in the “After the Final Rose” special of Matt James‘ season of “The Bachelor” back in March. “We’re the Bachelorettes,” Michelle and Katie announced together. “I was a little nervous, but once I found out that it was two different seasons, I was here for it. I’m excited that I get to have somebody to bond over with this and share notes as we go,” Michelle, a 27-year-old teacher from Edina, explained on “After the Final Rose” which was hosted by Emmanuel Acho on Monday, March 15.

She added, “I really do think that this process works. When you can set down all these outside distractions and really dive in, I think you can learn a lot about somebody. I’m just excited. I’m ready to get started.” As for Katie, the 29-year-old bank manager from Renton chimed in, “I’m ready to find love, and not just the temporary kind… I’ve seen it work before, why can’t it work for me?”

Tayshia and Kaitlyn would only host for season 17 and it remains to be seen if Chris Harrison will return to host the franchise. Crew members, meanwhile, wanted Chris to be back. “There were a lot of very last-minute changes,” a source shared earlier this month. “It’s a different vibe. Chris was the glue that holds it together. He’s like the father figure to everybody. He’s someone everybody knows and respects and truly loves.”

Another insider said that “Tayshia and Kaitlyn have had to learn how to cohost and it’s taken time,” noting that it was made very clear that the women weren’t “replacing” Chris. “They’re lovely to work with and they get along with the crew. It’s just completely different with them co-hosting,” the source continued.