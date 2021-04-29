Kamala Harris Is the First Vice President to Be Immortalized in Wax at Madame Tussauds

Instagram

The famous wax museum announces on its Instagram account that Kamala’s wax figure will join the likeness of United States President Joe Biden and other world leaders.

AceShowbiz –

Kamala Harris is adding another feat to her already glistening records. Having set history by becoming the first female, first black and first Asian-American Vice President of the Unites States, the 56-year-old politician was unraveled to be the first sitting VP to be getting wax treatment from Madame Tussauds.

On Wednesday, April 28, the famous wax museum named the former attorney general of California as their latest project. Through their Instagram account, they shared a short clip of their work on her likeness and wrote in accompaniment, “Careful, there’s glass on the floor again… @kamalaharris will be the FIRST vice president to be immortalized by Madame Tussauds Wax Museum!”

Harris’ wax figure will join the wax figure of President Joe Biden and other political leaders in the “Oval Office” section of the museum attraction. According to the company, sculptors will need around six weeks to complete the heads of the two leaders, and four to six months to do their entire bodies.

Sculptor Vicky Grant will be the one working on Harris’ clay head while sculptor David Burks will do Biden’s clay head. On getting the honor to recreate the vice president, Grant said that the politician has “lovely, warm, welcoming smile” and her eyes were elements that she must replicate everything right. “I feel like she is so engaging when she smiles,” Grant added.

The vice president’s wax figure will wear a purple blazer and dress accessorized with pearls, the same ensemble that she wore on Inauguration Day in January. In fact, the designer of the real outfit, Christopher John Rogers, created a replica of the ensemble for the wax figure.

In a press release, Madame Tussauds stated, “Kamala Harris made history when she was sworn in on January 20th becoming the first woman, first Black person and first Asian American vice president. Madame Tussauds New York is adding another first to Harris’ list of achievements by creating a wax figure in her likeness; an honor that has never-before been extended to a vice president.”