Justin Bieber Rumored to Collaborate With BTS

The ‘Justice’ singer is reportedly joining forces with the Bangtan Boys for his next music release following the merger of his manager’s firm and the group’s agency.

Pop superstars Justin Bieber and BTS are preparing to take the charts by storm by joining forces for an explosive new collaboration.

The musicians are reportedly set to team up in the recording studio following the recent merger of Ithaca Holdings, the firm owned by Bieber’s manager Scooter Braun, and HYBE – formerly Big Hit Entertainment, to which BTS are signed.

“They are taking their time on it and going to make sure it is released right,” a source tells the New York Post’s Page Six.

It’s rumoured the track could feature on a revamped version of Bieber’s latest release, “Justice“, “to keep the album on the charts” although further details regarding the collaboration, which first surfaced on gossip blog Deuxmoi, have not been revealed.

BTS have long credited Bieber as one of their biggest pop inspirations while the “Baby” hitmaker has proved himself to be a fan of the K-pop icons, previously filming himself lip-synching to a chant of the bandmates’ names on TikTok and wishing Jungkook a happy birthday online.

Besides teaming up with Justin Bieber, the Bangtan Boys will return with their own new single, “Butter”, on 21 May (21).

The K-pop group’s second English-language single, following 2020 mega-hit “Dynamite”, is described as a “dance-pop track brimming with the smooth yet charismatic charm of BTS.”

It’s not known if it will be a standalone single or whether it will be part of an upcoming EP or album.

The boy band had record-breaking success with their very first all-English track, becoming the first Asian act ever to debut at the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the U.S., with a debut sales week that outsold every track released in the last three years.

The song also broke multiple streaming records on Spotify, iTunes and YouTube, and earned the group their highest-charting single in the U.K. when it debuted at number three.

They also became the first K-pop act to receive a major Grammy nomination although “Dynamite” lost out in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande‘s collaboration “Rain on Me”.

However, not winning has become a “driving force” for them to take home one of the prestigious golden gilded gramophone trophies in the future.

Singer V said, “Not winning somehow refreshed me. I think it will be a driving force for becoming better.”

“We didn’t get an award this year,” added band member Suga. “But we want to be active as singers for a long time, it’s difficult of course, but perhaps next year, or the year after or before the end of our career, we want to get a Grammy.”

BTS’ last album was November’s (20) “BE (Deluxe Edition)“, which was created in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.