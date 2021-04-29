Josh Duggar Smirks in Mug Shot After Arrested by Federal Agents





The former star of TLC’s reality show ’19 Kids and Counting’ is arrested in Arkansas and being held without bond at the Washington County Detention Center.

AceShowbiz –

Josh Duggar didn’t seem remorseful despite having a run-in with the law. The former “19 Kids and Counting” star, who was arrested by federal agents in his home state of Arkansas, could be seen smirking at the camera in his mug shot.

The 33-year-old was booked by the U.S. Marshals around 1.P.M. on Thursday, April 29. He has since been held without bond at the Washington County Detention Center in the city of Fayetteville. No further details are currently available regarding charges about his arrest.

Although he has previously faced legal troubles, the eldest child of Michelle Duggar and Jim Bob Duggar has never been convicted with any crime. In mid-2015, a police report from 2006 divulged that he molested five teenage girls. Four of the victims were his sisters, including Jill Duggar and Jessa Duggar. The report led to the cancellation of his family’s reality show.

In November 2019, Josh’s office, an Arkansas car dealership, was raided by Homeland Security agents in connection to a federal probe. Reports suggested that Homeland Security also raided the Duggar family home. However, they were quick to shut down the rumors.

“We were shocked to see a news report today state that our home was raided by federal law enforcement agencies. This is not true,” a representative for the family told PEOPLE in a statement. “To the best of our knowledge, it’s also not true that any member of our family is the target of any investigation of any kind.”

<br />

Josh and his wife Anna Duggar have yet to address his 2021 arrest. The news, however, came just days after Anna made public their seventh pregnancy. Sharing the happy news on her Instagram account, she declared, “It’s a GIRL!!!!! We are overjoyed to announce baby seven is on the way and we can’t wait to hold her in our arms this fall!”